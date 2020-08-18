A revised plan for reopening Indiana Area schools three weeks from now calls for only the youngest children to be allowed in their elementary schools every day, and shows junior and senior high students learning online three days a week.
The plan unveiled by Superintendent Michael Vuckovich and the administration team at a committee meeting Monday will go before the full school board tonight for more study.
It’s a plan that makes student safety foremost, and it’s probably imperfect, Vuckovich said. But what school officials are most certain of is the uncertainty of whether it will need to be changed again before opening day, Sept. 8.
More than 110 district parents, teachers and administrators logged on for the Academic and Extracurricular Committee’s look at the new plan on the Google Met platform online.
It came out eight days after Gov. Tom Wolf recommended that schools dial back any plans for 100 percent in-person education of their students and urged at least 50 percent online instruction in school districts, like Indiana Area, in counties that statistically fall into “moderate” level of community transmission of novel coronavirus.
The anguish of having to retool the “Informed Learning Options for Reopening” Plan was even greater than most realized, according to Vuckovich.
On Thursday, the superintendent said, school districts were told how they would need to respond if cases of COVID-19 would be confirmed among students or staff. Individual quarantining would be required for small numbers of cases, but exceeding a certain threshold would require complete closings of schools for 10 or more days.
And only hours before the meeting Monday, according to Vuckovich, state officials told school leaders by email that the earlier “either/or” standard for masks and social distancing had been made more strict: Students must wear face coverings and must be kept 6 feet apart while in school, rather than one or the other.
According to the superintendent’s summary of the reopening plan — as of 5 p.m. Monday — students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade could attend their usual schools five days a week. Sixth-graders would be allowed four days in classes.
Seventh- through 12th-grade students would be divided into two groups, last names starting with A through L and those with names beginning with M through Z. The A to L kids would go to school Mondays and Tuesdays, and learn online Wednesday through Friday.
The M to Z kids would log on for classes Monday through Wednesday then go to sanitized buildings Thursdays and Fridays.
With all students in virtual learning on Wednesdays, the class schedule would be modified to give every student face time with their teachers.
Vuckovich said the updated plan has been drawn to stand at least for the first nine weeks of classes. The arrangements would stand if Indiana County would be elevated to less strict conditions set by the state but more strict conditions would be addressed on the fly.
The district also has been signing up students for the IDEAL asynchronous curriculum, a series of courses students can take at their pace and convenience that don’t match up in real time with lessons taught in classrooms.
The discussion Monday covered changes for food service, busing and coordination of schedules for high school students also attending Indiana County Technology Center.
The school principals individually talked about circumstances in their own buildings, as detailed as the elementary leaders’ measurements of their classrooms and figures for how many students could be seated with recommended spacing in each room.
Directors and administrators looked at the added costs the district would have to bear if additional teachers are needed to handle extra groups of distanced students.
“It takes into account the ever-changing landscape of orders and mandates,” Vuckovich said. “Over the past couple of days, things have gone from recommendations to mandates and I expect that to change as we go along.
“We have to make a decision relatively soon and I’m going to push for that tonight so that we are all on the same page and that we can abide by that tomorrow. Our families need to know. They need consistency and an idea of what we’re doing, and we have to provide that to the best of our ability.
“But it is a living plan. What happens between now and the start of school, I don’t know,” Vuckovich said.
“Despite the numerous changes the state keeps throwing at us, this does address our youngest learners,” said Robert Heinrich, the director of curriculum for the district. “This takes into account the students at highest risk, those in greatest need.
“Despite all changes, we can still provide families choice, and support and respond to their needs. I’m exhausted and frustrated by what state has done. But all things considered, it’s a pretty decent plan for our children,” Heinrich said.
Committee Chairman Thomas Harley said he would encourage the full board to adopt the plan this evening so families could begin making personal plans for their children and their schedules.
“It’s not June anymore,” he said.