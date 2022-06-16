United School District’s board of directors on Tuesday recalled former junior high guidance counselor and gifted education coordinator Todd Surloff to his school counselor position after being let go in a 2018 furlough.
Surloff will begin his full-time role in the school counselor position Aug. 22 at a salary of $88,382 for the 2022-23 school year.
United Superintendent Barbara Parkins recommended the board furlough Surloff’s positions in June 2018 “to promote a more effective and efficient educational system,” among other things, according to The Indiana Gazette’s 2018 coverage of the furlough.
At the time, the board claimed that cutting guidance counselor personnel — making one counselor responsible for students grades 7-12 instead of two — would in fact benefit students, enabling the sole counselor to become more familiarized with students’ needs.
But this was a surprise to Surloff, who said he learned his job could be in jeopardy only four days before the furlough, according to Gazette coverage. Surloff fought to maintain his positions in a July 31, 2018, hearing, but the board ultimately upheld the furlough.
After the regular board meeting Tuesday, Parkins said the board needed to recall Surloff from his furlough in order to fill a vacancy.
“We had a retirement in the same department where he was furloughed from,” Parkins said. “So, there’s a vacancy now, and before we could advertise for a vacancy, we would have to call him. That’s just the procedure that we use.”
Parkins said the position will remain the same with one counselor servicing students grades 7-12. Surloff will not return as the district’s gifted education coordinator, according to Parkins.
Although the board is recalling Surloff, Parkins said the furlough was successful and helped the district achieve its mental health objectives.
“We’ve increased some areas to support students with mental health needs or other behavioral needs,” Parkins said. “We have now a full-time school psychologist, which we only had a part-time person before. We have a group, Family Life Psychological, that comes in to counsel students that we didn’t have before. So, some of those things are helping us to assist students.”
Parkins said Surloff was receptive to returning to the position.
In other news Tuesday, board members approved a number of motions, including:
• The 2022-23 budgetary outlines for student clubs and organizations, including United’s Art Club, Cup of Pride, Drama Club, FBLA, National Honors Society, SADD club, student council, Bible Club and junior class
• The attendance of board members and the superintendent at PSBA- and PASA-sponsored activities during the 2022-23 school year
• The dual enrollment agreement between United School District and St. Francis University for the 2022-23 school year in which students enrolled in the program pay $58 per credit
• The activity request from Kathy Reasor to attend the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago between June 29 and July 3 at a cost of $4,257.29
• The notice of grant application via DonorsChoose for “Tomorrow’s Engineers Need Tools Today” for a grant written by Ryan Henning in the amount of $1,467.04 to purchase a MakerBot Sketch 3D printer to be used in elementary STEM class
• The agreement between United School District and Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 ESL Consortium for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $4,500
• The contract with BAYADA Nurses Inc. to provide nursing services between the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $50 per hour for both RN and LPN services provided under the agreement
• The contract with Music Theatre International for the production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” to be performed by United High School in four live shows between Nov. 17-20 at a total cost of $2,451
• The alternative education agreement between United School District and Adelphoi Education for the 2022-23 school year for four seats at a cost of $92.14 per day/per student for the provision of general alternative education program and $101.44 per day/per student for special education facilities, staff, equipment, materials and other necessary resources
• Metz Culinary Management Inc. to provide food management services for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2023
• The purchase of a worker’s compensation package policy issued by UPMC and the Reschini Group at the cost of $39,604 for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2023
• Reassigning Marbeth Truscello as an elementary instructional support teacher for the 2022-23 school year
• Authorizing the superintendent to grant Justin Henning days during the month of June to serve as acting K-12 assistant principal.