Homer-Center school board members recognized three students for their achievements inside and outside the classroom during their regular board meeting Thursday.
Mariah Strong earned the Kiwanis Senior of the Month award for “being a great person from head to toe, inside and out,” among other things; Julia King, a junior, earned the Wildcat Recognition Award for her contributions as a tutor and athlete; and Aubree Akerson, a kindergarten student, earned the Wildcat Recognition Award for academic excellence.
Student achievements and upcoming student competitions were a frequent topic during the meeting Thursday.
Homer-CenterSchool District’s indoor percussion group was to perform at the Tournament Indoor Association (TIA) Region 11 Championship on Saturday at IUP’s Kovalchik Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC).
Homer-Center’s percussion group will also participate in a sendoff performance tentatively set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the KCAC.
Board member Misty Hunt said the various teams/school districts taking part in the regional championship will have both musical and choreographic performances.
Homer-Center placed first in the 2022 Heritage Conference Academic Championship for student performances in academic challenges such as math, science, impromptu speaking, current events and family consumer science.
Additionally, the Homer-Center Quiz Bowl team is competing this weekend in the National Small Public School Quiz Bowl Championships in Rosemont, Ill.
“Congratulations are in order for Heritage Conference,” said Homer-Center board member Michael Bertig. “(Our) academic teams combined (earned) first place in the Heritage Conference. Outstanding work there.”
In other news Thursday, the board approved a number of motions, including:
- Morgan Eytcheson as a substitute teacher for biology and English Language Arts.
- Tracey Hood as a spare bus driver for the 2021-22 school year.
- Sixth-grade students and parents to use the high school cafeteria May 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for sixth-grade promotion.
- Sixth-grade students and parents to use the elementary cafeteria May 20 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. for the sixth-grade dance.
- Closing the special retirement checking account and depositing the balance of $27,072.53 into the general fund checking account with First Commonwealth Bank.
- Closing the tax checking account and depositing the balance of $7,443.65 into the general fund checking account with First Commonwealth Bank.
- The end of employment, due to job abandonment, for Kerri Yanity, a cafeteria worker.
- The consortium application for Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT) with Homer-Center School District and ARIN IU 28.
- The sixth-grade class to attend Living Treasures in Jones Mills on May 11, with no cost to the district.
- The affiliation agreement between Duquesne University School of Education and the district for institutional preparation of professional educators for the 2022-23 school year.
- Christine Yurky and students to attend the National Quiz Bowl Championship this weekend, which will cost the district $1,585.
- Appointing the PSBA voting delegate for the 2022 Delegate Assembly.