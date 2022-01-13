United school board directors tackled a number of housekeeping items during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Directors approved joining with Blacklick Valley School District in the purchase of football uniforms from Sportsman’s of Johnstown, for a total cost of $13,325 and authorizing the payment of one-half the total costs, $6,662.50, to Blacklick Valley as United’s share.
They also approved activity requests from Cullen Stokes, Jennifer Charney and Jocelyn Hudson to attend the PIAA Competitive Spirit Competition from Jan. 27-29 in Hershey at a cost of $3,845.08; and from Joshua Henning and Steven Travis to attend the West Branch Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 28 and 29 at West Branch High School at a cost of $580.
Also approved was a donation of $35 in memory of Cynthia Ellen Stewart for the elementary library to purchase a book or books; keeping attorney Ronald Saffron as district solicitor for a one-year term commencing February 2022 to February 2023 at an annual retainer of $6,000, with additional services being billed at $85 per hour; the resignation of Michael Worthington as junior high assistant football coach, effective immediately; having Natalie Floyd as an ARIN guest teacher for the school year; authorizing Ralph Stewart as a substitute art teacher for PK-12; and authorizing Charles Baird as a substitute custodian and Thomas Reed as a van driver.
Directors also authorized the review and revisions to the district’s health and safety plan, though details were not provided.
They also voted to readopt the Principles for Governance and Leadership, a framework designed to increase board effectiveness; directors collectively and individually will advocate earnestly, lead responsibly, govern effectively, plan thoughtfully, evaluate continuously, communicate clearly and act ethically.
The board tabled a motion to approve the audit report prepared by Kotzan CPA & Associates PC for 2021-22 until February’s meeting, because representatives were unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting, according to Superintendent Barbara Parkins.