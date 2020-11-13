KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors has started looking at a budget for 2021-22 — and while earned income tax collection has lagged, because of unemployment, property tax collections are going well.
Business Manager Joshua Muscatello said Thursday night that, at a minimum, the district can sustain operations if it collects at least the amount that was levied a year ago in property tax.
Muscatello said so far this year that Clymer property owners have paid 76.14 percent of the amount billed, netting $447,000 from August to October, up from $403,000 a year ago.
For all of 2019, Clymer property owners were billed $576,000 and the district collected $510,000, an 88.5 percent collection rate.
He said there were similar numbers for Pine Township, where the district has collected almost 83 percent of what was levied for 2020, or “almost 97 percent of what was collected in 2019.”
And he said payments from Cherryhill Township property owners were “pretty good” compared to a year ago.
Muscatello told the board that the district eventually makes up for property taxes — in the sheriff’s sale that could occur if those taxes aren’t paid for four years.
“Eventually the district will get its property tax,” he told the board. “We talked about delinquent taxes as being more of a deferred revenue.”
Earned income tax is another aspect.
“The pandemic has caused a significant increase in unemployment,” Muscatello said. “We did see a larger-than-normal collection (of earned income tax) in July, but going through July and into October we started to see a lag in earned income tax collection.”
In October, the district was $10,000 behind what was collected in October 2019.
That was after $77,490 was received in preceding months.
“We normally collect north of $125,000 in November,” Muscatello said. “So far, only $44,000 was taken in. This will be the telling month as to whether we will see a lag in earned income tax collection.”
The district business manager promised more details about the budget process next month.
The board will meet to reorganize on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., followed by the monthly committee meeting. The meeting where the board tackles an agenda will take place Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
Also Thursday, the board approved:
• A first reading for a telework policy and final readings for revisions to policies involving students with disabilities; interscholastic athletics; special education students; extracurricular activities; sudden cardiac arrest; and behavioral support.
• Hiring Michael Buterbaugh as an eight-hour-a-day custodial/maintenance employee, Emily Dospoy as a three-hour-a-day elementary cafeteria monitor, Lee Kuzemchak as an after-school tutor and Emilie Stewart as National Honor Society advisor for the 2020-21 school year.
• Adding Julianna Ondecko as a substitute secondary math teacher.
• Accepting the resignation of Olivia Henderson as musical director. The board also gave the administration permission to post and advertise, if necessary, for this position.
• Eleven bus drivers and substitutes for Tri-County Transportation, including Gilbert Roof, Polly Sinclair, Jarrett Blystone, Kevin Wertz, Marlin Yates, Stephen Richards, Brianna Riddell, Leila Engel, Marianna Meisel, Darl Dishong and Nicole Williams.
• Having Autumn Fennel as a volunteer working with the girl’s basketball program.
• A $6,281.50 quote from Builder’s Hardward to complete replacement of three doors and door frames.
• A $2,853.72 payment to the ALPHA Program of Community Guidance Center in Indiana, for mental health therapy and academic assistance for Penns Manor Area students during 2020-21.
• Enrollment of a Penns Manor student into outside placement at Pressley Ridge.
• New home construction tax abatement applications covering real estate tax exemptions over a two-year period for Carson Rhea and Robert Packer.
Packer abstained on the vote regarding his property.
• Authorizing advertising of a request for proposals for school photo services.
Also Thursday, Rylee Shaffer was named Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for November.
At the end of the meeting, Superintendent Daren Johnston told the board that a 28-minute recording of the district’s Veterans Day program has been posted on Facebook.