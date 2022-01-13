A nine-hole disc golf course at the White Township Recreation Complex will be named after an area resident who was instrumental in developing the course in its original location.
White Township supervisors at a meeting Wednesday approved naming the course for Michael Dropcho on the recommendation of the recreation advisory board.
Ryan Shaffer, recreation director, said Dropcho worked to raise funds for the course and was instrumental in the construction of the course at its original location of Getty Heights Park.
The nine-hole course was moved a few summers ago to the recreation complex, as the dog park installed at Getty Heights compromised some of the holes.
Shaffer said since the relocation of the course, he’s seen an increase in people playing the sport, in which players throw a flying disc at a specialized basket target, with rules similar to traditional golf.
He described it as a “prominent sport,” one that is “growing in the public eye.”
Shaffer also provided an update on a new 18-hole disc golf course in progress, also at the recreation complex.
Equipment is ordered for the new course, and Shaffer expects it could be installed in April or May.
Supervisors in August voted to support the development of the new course, as well as a mountain bike course on 30 acres at areas north of the picnic area and near the caretaker’s residence.
Shaffer worked with area mountain bike and disc golf enthusiasts on developing the 18-hole disc golf course and the bike trails.