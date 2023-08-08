State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two men are being sought after the theft of a dishwasher from the porch of a home along Lucerne Road in White Township.

According to state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, on Thursday at 4:47 a.m. two unknown individuals approached the outside porch of that residence, where they stole a brand new in-box Midea Top Control 24-in Built-in Dishwasher valued at $449.10.