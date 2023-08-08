State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two men are being sought after the theft of a dishwasher from the porch of a home along Lucerne Road in White Township.
According to state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, on Thursday at 4:47 a.m. two unknown individuals approached the outside porch of that residence, where they stole a brand new in-box Midea Top Control 24-in Built-in Dishwasher valued at $449.10.
Greenfield said the two thieves dragged the box to the entrance of Huckleberry Road, then fled in an unknown direction and unknown method.
Both suspects are described as white, one wearing a black hoodie, the other a white one.
Both were wearing light colored pants, while the one in the black hoodie also had dark shoes on and the one in a light-colored hoodie had light-colored shoes.
The one in the black hoodie also was described as possibly between five-foot-10 and six-foot-two, weighing 170 to 190 pounds.
Greenfield said anyone who has any additional information regarding this theft is asked to contact Trooper Shelby Loughner at (724) 357-1960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.