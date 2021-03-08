Indiana Borough police hosted a workshop on recognizing and averting implicit bias in law enforcement for police departments throughout Indiana County.
The presenter, Cpl. Aaron Allen, leader of the state police Heritage Affairs Section for western Pennsylvania, defined and gave examples of bias and led discussions of equity, inclusion, diversity, social justice in community policing and building credibility and trust between police officers and the citizens they serve.
About two dozen officers from Indiana, Homer City, Clymer, Cherry Tree and Punxsutawney municipal police, Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police, and the Indiana County sheriff and district attorney offices attended the seminar Friday at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at IUP.