“Disrupt the Corrupt,” a free program addressing corruption in the Pennsylvania government, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 285 Two Lick Drive, Indiana.
A potluck in the church’s social hall at 5 p.m. will precede the program.
The speaker will be Rabbi Michael Pollack, executive director of March on Harrisburg, a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that seeks ethical reforms, such as the Gift Ban Bill, HR484.
That bill and Friday’s program address that there are no limits placed on gifts a lobbyist can give a public official, which can lead to corruption.
