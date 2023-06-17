87833943

A former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student from suburban Johnstown has been sentenced to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail on a first-degree misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of a fellow IUP Phi Delta Theta fraternity member.

Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Brady Collin DiStefano, 25, to jail time as well as two years’ probation to run consecutively to parole, after DiStefano pleaded no contest to charges in the strangling death of Caleb Zweig, then 20, of Rockville, Md., during an altercation along Wayne Avenue on Feb. 3, 2017.