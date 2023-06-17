A former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student from suburban Johnstown has been sentenced to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail on a first-degree misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of a fellow IUP Phi Delta Theta fraternity member.
Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Brady Collin DiStefano, 25, to jail time as well as two years’ probation to run consecutively to parole, after DiStefano pleaded no contest to charges in the strangling death of Caleb Zweig, then 20, of Rockville, Md., during an altercation along Wayne Avenue on Feb. 3, 2017.
DiStefano faced charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault. However, both charges were dismissed in county court on Nov. 9, 2017, and the homicide dismissal was upheld in state Superior Court as it found county prosecutors did not present a prima facie case for a homicide conviction.
However, the assault charge, a first-degree felony, was reinstated on appeal on Oct. 18, 2018. Legal procedures intervened over the next four and a half years, until March 21 of this year, when DiStefano agreed to plead “nolo contendere” or “no contest” to the manslaughter count.
Altoona attorney Thomas M. Dickey represented DiStefano from the start.
“There was never any evidence to show that my client caused his death,” Dickey said in March.
Dickey said DiStefano “has always maintained his innocence and still does,” and had no intent to kill someone he called his best friend.
Bianco also assessed costs, a fine and restitution.
“All of the restitution that was sought by the family for funeral costs, etc., was ordered to be paid by the defendant,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Friday afternoon.
Zweig’s family wanted a five-year sentence, however, Manzi said after DiStefano entered his plea, “the Pennsylvania Sentencing Guideline Commission puts the range at 3-12 months.”
Zweig’s father said in March that a civil wrongful death lawsuit is not an option because the statute of limitations has expired, but said he intended to seek restitution for such matters as funeral expenses.
