The Indiana County district attorney’s office has bolstered the ranks of prosecutors with the addition of a temporary special assistant district attorney to help clear a backlog of criminal cases.
The Indiana County salary board, the panel charged with authorizing personnel changes for county offices, on Tuesday created the new grant-funded post and hired White Township attorney Anthony Sottile III to fill the post for the next eight months.
The Pennsylvania Council on Crime and Delinquency awarded more than $75,000 to the county for aid in recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related issues. The DA’s office has earmarked $20,000 toward the special assistant position.
“We have a backlog of cases, as I imagine every county in the state does, because of the pandemic restrictions,” District Attorney Robert Manzi said.
Sottile primarily would present charges at preliminary hearings in district courts and represent the district attorney’s office at plea hearings in the common pleas court, Manzi said.
The salary board set the pay for the special assistant DA post at $16.19 per hour and set Sept. 1 as the effective date for the position. Sottile will take the position Thursday.
In other personnel moves Tuesday and in August, the salary board:
• Hired Joshua Fleming as a part-time deputy in the sheriff’s office beginning Sept. 14 at $17.95 an hour.
• Changed Nichole Clark from regular certified nurse aid to part-time certified nurse aid at $12.31 an hour effective Tuesday (Sept. 8).
• Promoted Alexander Decker from full-time uncertified field assessor to full-time certified field assessor in the tax assessment office at $16.56 an hour.
• Appointed Darla Coble as a part-time temporary department clerk in the voter registration office at $9.44 an hour beginning Aug. 25.
• Hired John Kalenish as a part-time assistant public defender at a salary of $33,166 a year starting Aug. 25.
• Hired Jennifer Cribbs as a full-time caseworker in the CWEL program at Indiana County Children & Youth Services at $19.06 an hour, effective Aug. 17.
• Promoted Taylor Hennessey and Dayanna Sharp from part-time correctional officers to full-time correctional officers at Indiana County Jail at $17 an hour beginning Aug. 26.
• Named Angelina Ashbaugh as the full-time victim service and discovery coordinator in the district attorney’s office at $14.51 an hour beginning Tuesday (Sept. 8).
• Changed Angela Wells from part-time COVID certified nurse aide to regular part-time certified nurse aide effective Aug. 9 at $12.31 an hour.
• Hired Jessica Bernard as the full-time second deputy in the register of wills/ recorder of deeds office on Aug. 12 at $13.75 an hour.
• Hired Kenneth Solley Jr. as a full-time facility maintenance officer for Indiana County Jail at $13.60 an hour beginning Aug. 17.
• Appointed Rodney Flick as a part-time janitor in the courthouse maintenance department on July 30 at $8.52 an hour.
• Named Dakota Pounds as a full-time housekeeper and laundry aide at Communities at Indian Haven at $10.30 an hour effective Aug. 5.
• Acknowledged the departures of Mike Kunkle, Karen Grey, Dayanna Sharp, Shawn Brewer, Janet Chilenski, Kayla Lichtenfels, Christopher Hogue, Matthew Montgomery, Patricia Lance, Charles Kirkland, Peggy Christie, Ashley Jacobsky and Katherine Burgess from county employment.