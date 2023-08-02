Robert F. Manzi Jr.

Robert F. Manzi Jr.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

The following, in its entirety, is the statement issued at noon Wednesday by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. regarding the death of John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township:

District Attorney Robert Manzi announced today that, after a full and thorough investigation, members of the Pennsylvania State Police were justified in their use of lethal force during a twenty-one-minute traffic pursuit that started on July 2, 2023 and ended on July 3, 2023 in Center Township, Indiana County.