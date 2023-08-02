The following, in its entirety, is the statement issued at noon Wednesday by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. regarding the death of John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township:
District Attorney Robert Manzi announced today that, after a full and thorough investigation, members of the Pennsylvania State Police were justified in their use of lethal force during a twenty-one-minute traffic pursuit that started on July 2, 2023 and ended on July 3, 2023 in Center Township, Indiana County.
On July 2, 2023, a Pennsylvania State Trooper was on routine patrol when he observed a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck being operated on Old Route 119, Center Township, Indiana County, Pennsylvania. The Trooper observed that the truck had an inoperable rear taillight. The Trooper attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop in which the vehicle’s driver, John V. Dye, initially complied. The Trooper exited his vehicle to speak with the driver. Before reaching the driver’s side window, Mr. Dye shifted his truck into drive and sped away. The driver fled from the police for the next twenty-one minutes.
During the pursuit, Mr. Dye reached speeds of over 65 miles per hour in a residential zone. Mr. Dye drove with his vehicle either partially or entirely on the wrong side of the road, failed to stop at traffic signals and almost rolled his truck during a reckless turn. The Trooper conducting the initial traffic stop has many years of experience investigating DUI offenses and he reasonably believed that Mr. Dye was driving while intoxicated. Radio transmission confirmed that during the pursuit, the initial Trooper observed Mr. Dye making furtive movements to items in the passenger seat of his truck.
Other members of the Pennsylvania State Police assisted the initial responding Trooper in attempting to stop the pursuit in a safe manner. Spike stripes were successfully deployed to deflate the front, passenger tire of the S-10. Despite that, Mr. Dye continued to flee. Multiple attempts were made to block Mr. Dye’s vehicle with police cruisers. Instead of stopping, Mr. Dye drove through residential yards and business properties. Mr. Dye intentionally struck one state police cruiser during an attempted blockade of his path despite there being ample room to drive around the cruiser.
After 20 minutes of pursuit, Mr. Dye entered Route 119 Southbound towards Blairsville.
The State Police utilized a rolling roadblock to stop the S-10. In this, a cruiser is situated to the front of the S-10, another to the driver’s side of the S-10 and a third to the rear of the S-10 as they slowly bring the vehicle to a halt. There were guiderails on the passenger side of the S-10.
Once Mr. Dye was stopped, the initial responding Trooper placed his vehicle in park and quickly moved to the driver’s window of Mr. Dye’s truck. The Trooper had to move sideways between Mr. Dye’s truck and the police cruiser stopped immediately next to it due to the narrow distance between them. Fellow Troopers exited their vehicles and surrounded Mr. Dye’s truck to the front and side passenger sides. The Troopers gave clear instructions for Mr. Dye to stop his vehicle and raise his hands for them to see.
Mr. Dye refused to comply, placed his vehicle in reverse and accelerated. The S-10 accelerated with enough force to leave multiple skid marks on the roadway. While accelerating in reverse, he pushed the police cruiser that was parked behind him at least two full car lengths. He navigated his truck in a reverse ninety-degree angle that closed the area between his truck and the police cruiser parked to the driver side of his truck.
Mr. Dye’s actions trapped the initial responding Trooper between Mr. Dye’s truck, the parked police cruiser to his driver’s side and the side rear view mirror on Mr. Dye’s truck. This Trooper utilized lethal force against Mr. Dye by firing his police issued firearm. Mr. Dye succumbed to his injuries on scene. The vehicle was still in gear and was placed in park by a different Trooper.
Members of the Pennsylvania State Police from Greensburg conducted a thorough and professional investigation. Evidence gathered included three MVR recordings, which are known as dash cam videos from the police cruisers, police radio transmissions, videos from several surrounding businesses and residents, phone records, witness interviews, including interviews with the Troopers involved in this incident, autopsy reports and toxicology reports. Once all of the evidence was gathered, my office, including the county detective bureau reviewed the investigation in its entirety.
The investigating Troopers determined that Mr. Dye had been at a holiday event earlier in the day. Mr. Dye drove his roommate home and then he went back to the event to continue the celebration. Witnesses confirmed Mr. Dye’s intoxication. Toxicological reports found that his blood was positive for marijuana and his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.193%. The BAC was almost 2.5 times higher than the legal limit. Mr. Dye’s driving privilege was suspended from a previous DUI conviction.
During July 4th celebrations in 2022, Mr. Dye was confronted by a witness for driving while intoxicated. The witness told him that he could be returned to jail if he was caught. Mr. Dye said, “they are going to have to shoot me because I am not going back to jail.” Convictions for DUI or driving on a DUI suspended license can result in incarceration. Further, Mr. Dye was on active parole supervision with past felony and misdemeanor convictions. Convictions for new offenses can result in incarceration if parole is revoked and all parolees are advised of this potential consequence.
It is my conclusion that the Trooper’s use of force to protect his life, the lives of his fellow Troopers and to stop the clear threat to the community on July 3, 2023 was justified under Pennsylvania law. It is clear that the Troopers life was in imminent danger. It is also clear that the lives of the other Troopers were in imminent danger due to the continued efforts to flee the police. My office will take no further action on this case at this time.
