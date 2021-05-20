As reconfiguration of the district’s schools moves forward, the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District will change its name to the River Valley School District, as well adopt a new mascot and colors, effective July 1.
School board members voted 6-3 on the new name, with Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield in favor. Linda Brown, Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall — who are against the reconfiguration plan that will send Saltsburg students in sixth to 12th grades to Blairsville — opposed.
The board also approved the Panthers as the new mascot at Wednesday’s special meeting.
Students and community members were polled for ideas regarding the renaming, mascot and colors.
The board also approved a motion on new colors, pending the final results of a survey due from cyberstudents to be returned by Friday. Options were blue and black or blue and purple.
Constantino, of the board’s students activities committee, originally offered a motion to approved the colors of aero blue, black and white, making the motion retroactive pending the results. The board instead left out the colors in the motion.
Steven Turk, of Saltsburg, will be paid no more than $2,000 for design services related to the changes, such as the district logo and Panthers mascot.
“If you don’t mind me taking the honors of being the first one to say, Go River Valley Panthers!,” Board President Harper said.
In other business, the board hired Kelsey Ferguson as district director of athletics/student activities for the 2021-22 school year. Details of Ferguson’s salary and start date were not provided or discussed at the meeting. The board also authorized the administration to post and advertise supplemental positions for the next school year.