The coronavirus pandemic continues to shape not just the daily education of Indiana school children but the annual financing of education by Indiana Area School District taxpayers.
A month before the administration presents a proposal for next year’s budget for preliminary approval by the school board, the virus is directly and indirectly affecting the cash flows predicted for 2021-22.
The district’s spending plan — the greatest public-sector budget in Indiana County except for Indiana University of Pennsylvania — was shown Monday at $56.9 million of expenses and $55 million of revenue. That’s a $1.9 million deficit that Business Manager Jared Cronauer told the board could be absorbed by the cash the district will carry over after June 30 when this school year is finished.
That carryover will be bigger than expected when the school board approved the budget last summer.
Property tax collections came in higher than expected. Real estate transfer and earned income taxes brought in more money. Plus the federal government granted an unexpected $607,000 for emergency relief.
Revenues have come in $1.1 million over budget. Cronauer reported the district has spent $1.6 million less than planned, too: employees’ healthcare, retirees’ healthcare, transportation were down. The district saved money by refinancing debt.
A year ago, the budget — on paper — showed a $1.4 million loss. Instead, according to a budget summary presented Monday evening, the district will turn a $610,000 profit and build its fund balance cushion to $8.6 million.
Without a tax increase, the district would still pay all its bills and have $6.7 million leftover on June 30, 2022. Salaries, benefits, and transportation costs are predicted to increase in the next budget, Cronauer reported. Despite the district’s concerted efforts to halt the transfer of students to charter schools, the district faces a $50,000 increase in charter school tuition payments next year.
Where the COVID-19 outbreak is taking a bite from the district’s revenue side is in the pandemic’s crushing blow to the travel and hospitality industries over the past year.
Two White Township hotels earned sharp reductions in the market values of their businesses through appeals of their tax assessments, but subsequent appeals by the school district and the county commissioners have resulted in court-ordered settlements that the school board approved Monday.
The Ramada Inn at 1395 Wayne Ave., originally assessed at $5.94 million, now is valued at $2.2 million. The owners will save $57,583 on their school tax bill and a smaller amount on the county real estate tax.
Super 8 Hotel in SouthTowne Plaza, Oakland Avenue, has been cut in value to $1.5 million from its original $2.8 million assessment. That will cost the school district $18,373.
“We’re not pleased where we ended up,” Cronauer told the board. “This is not the best news for the district. But it’s the best we could do at this time.”
The board voted on the joint settlements hammered out under the watch of Common Pleas Court Senior Judge William Martin.
But what COVID-19 has taken away, the break of the pandemic could restore.
District Solicitor Ron Repak, who represented IASD in the appeals, said that the district would be entitled to appeal to the court for restoration of the market values of the hotels if their economies improve.
Combined with other area property assessment reductions, Cronauer said, the district stands to lose $151,000 of real estate tax revenue in the coming year.
That loss could grow as contested assessment reductions for the Campus Crest and Copper Beech housing complexes remain unsettled.
But those losses will be tempered in 2021-22 by an increase of $50,000 in a renegotiated PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with the owners of Indiana Regional Medical Center and several healthcare related properties, whose longtime tax-exempt status was weakened by changes in state tax laws.
The budget discussion Monday went with no decisions but included figures for the board’s consideration: the district could erase parts of the $1.9 million deficit with suggested increases in the current 15.36-mill real estate tax.
Raising the rate to 15.51 mills (1 percent) would generate $278,000; a hike to 15.67 mills (2 percent) would raise $556,000 more; and boosting the tax to 15.82 mills would bring in $852,000, according to the budget highlight report.
In other business, the school board:
• Welcomed one district resident and two media representatives for the board’s first in-person meeting since March 9, 2020, at the outset of the pandemic.
Board and committee meetings have been fully virtual the past 13 months.
Technically, the session was hybrid. Four directors attended in person, four attended online on the Google Hangout app and one was absent. District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich, Director of Education Rob Heinrich, Technology Coordinator Randy O’Neal and Cronauer attended in person.
They moved the session from the East Pike conference room to the spacious large-group instruction room in Indiana Area Junior High School, where the 11 souls in the room were masked and well spaced in compliance with the district’s pandemic protocol.
• Ratified an agreement with Indiana Area Education Association, the teachers’ union, to do away with five contractually-obligated jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because the production of a planned school musical “is neither feasible nor cost effective,” according to the agreement, the district will stage two plays instead of one play and one musical.
The musical director, vocal director, orchestra director, choreographer and costume designers positions will not be filled this spring and the people hired earlier for the posts won’t be paid. But they will have first dibs on taking the same jobs for 2021-22.
• Hired Rachel Moore, Kylie Froelich and Kathleen Ammerman — all IUP graduate assistants — as school psychologist interns for 20 hours a week during the 2021-22 school year at an estimated $38,000 total in stipends to be paid from the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
• Agreed with IUP for the appointment of two graduate assistant school psychologist interns for 20 hours a week and at a cost of about $25,000 each, funded by the ESSER grant, for the coming year.
• Approved revisions to the district’s K-12 gifted-support coordinator position and authorized the administration to post the job for applications.
• Accepted the resignations of custodians Kathy Yosurack and Randy Fetterman.
Yosurack, a member of the district staff for almost seven years, will retire May 1. Fetterman, who has served in the senior high school for more than 30 years and may possibly “know the building inside and out better than anyone,” according to Cronauer, will retire July 6.
The district will advertise and take applications for both positions.