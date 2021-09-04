Parents voiced opinions regarding the upcoming implementation of a state mask mandate for all K-12 schools at a special meeting held Friday by the Marion Center Area School District board.
Many spoke in the public forum expressing concerns and displeasure with the mandates, saying their children have a hard time wearing masks, citing difficulty breathing and warm temperatures throughout the day.
Others said the constant discomfort of the masks makes it difficult for children to learn and pay attention, and that others have a hard time hearing teachers who are wearing masks.
Still others read notes that students in the district wrote, expressing much of the same concerns and also noting that masks keep them from seeing their friends smile or cause them to get headaches from wearing them for long periods of time.
Concerns were also brought up for detriments to mask-wearing, such as bacteria on the fabric or not being able to breathe fresh air. Physical and mental health issues were also a main concern for those stating they are against the forcing children to wear masks.
An overarching sentiment was that parents wanted students to have the right to choose. Many said COVID does not have as much of an adverse affect on children as it does on adults and said that, should kids not want to wear a mask, they should not be forced to wear one.
A few of those speaking thanked the board and recognized its position in this time as a difficult one.
The board listened to concerns for three hours and voted to extend the normal time block of 15 minutes for citizens’ comments to make sure everyone would be heard. Eventually, when those wishing to speak had finished, the board addressed those in attendance, saying while members understood the concerns, the district has to follow the mandate.
“Everything everyone said was heartfelt and passionate for their kids,” said district superintendent Clint Weimer. “But what it comes down to is that we have to follow this mandate. I don’t wave a big enough stick to change what is on paper. I take an oath as the superintendent to follow the orders that come from the state. I’ve talked to everyone to see if there’s something that we can do, but they all said that I have to follow this mandate and recommend what it says to the school board.”
Both Weimer and board president Gregg Sacco addressed concerns that the reason the district is bowing to the mandate is because they are worried about having funds pulled from the district.
“The ESSER funding is tied to the health and safety plan,” Weimer said. “But that’s just one factor and that’s not a factor that is influencing the wearing of masks.”
Sacco agreed.
“The money has never been part of the equation for us. It does matter and there are ramifications in the documents, but it has never been the impetus behind our decisions. We’re just aware of it,” Sacco said.
The board will be enforcing the mask mandate when it goes into effect Tuesday.
As of Friday’s meeting, the enforcing of the mandate fits in with the health and safety plan currently in place at the district. The plan states that the district will adapt to following any mandates that should come from the state, this one included.
“It stinks,” said Weimer. “I know it stinks. I know there are parts that we don’t like to follow but we have to follow it. We want to work with parents as much as we can to offer options for different masks or face coverings.”
A letter posted on the district’s website states that — Students will be permitted to wear face coverings that fall under the DOH definition: “Face covering” means covering of the nose and mouth with material that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or is wrapped around the lower face. A “face covering can be made of a variety of synthetic or natural fabrics, including cotton, silk, or linen.” Gaiters and bandannas will be permitted.
According to DOH, wearing a cloth face covering is best. A face shield is considered an alternative to a face covering and may be worn when a face covering is not feasible for your child. If your child cannot wear a face covering or shield, a medical excuse from a licensed medical doctor must be provided.
Also discussed is what would happen should a student not comply with the new mandate. Younger students, who are not only learning how to cope with masks but are still learning behaviors in general, will be helped by instructors to make sure they are wearing their coverings properly as much as possible. Older students will be subject to progressive discipline, much like is enforced for the dress code the school already has in place.
Medical exemption is also allowed, but will be discussed on a case-by-case basis to make sure that whatever works best for that particular student is implemented.
The board also stressed to those at the meeting members are on their side.
Several stated it is a conservative board and members agree with many of the points brought forward. Some have children in the district as well, but wanted everyone to understand there is only so much officials could do as a board.
“Be mad at the governor or legislature, they’re like kids fighting in a sandbox,” said solicitor Carl Beard. “Don’t be mad at the administration or the board.”
Sacco also suggested taking frustrations to higher levels.
“Call the health department, call Harrisburg, we’re with you. Even if you’re sitting there, mad at us, I can tell you what works. Moms. Moms run the world on this kind of matter. These politicians don’t want to deal with moms. What we’re enforcing comes from a different authority than what sits here today. ... Go and protest and make yourselves seen. The one thing that gives us latitude is following the order and working with the parents as best we can until there’s a macro effect at a higher level. Those that need to be challenged on it are the people making the policy.”
Board member Victoria Dicken added that becoming a board member has been “eye-opening as to how little we are able to make decisions ... none of this makes us happy.”
More information regarding the change can be found in a letter on the website. Such as updates to the contact tracing methods that say that: according to CDC guidelines, with universal mask requirements in place, students will be exempt from the quarantine if both parties were wearing their masks appropriately while in contact and the “close contact” is not exhibiting symptoms.
The letter with more information appears as a popup on the website for those interested in reading about further changes that will be implemented and taking place one the mandate goes into effect.