Marion Center Area elementary schools will move to remote learning beginning Tuesday, the school board voted Monday night. Dec. 1 is the first scheduled school day after Thanksgiving break for the district. High school students have been in a remote learning model since Nov. 18 and will continue to follow the model until further notice.
Elementary students are currently in a hybrid model of learning.
Tuesday was the last day for that before students go on Thanksgiving break. When they return, remote learning will be in place for the whole district.
As of now, there are no set plans for a return to a hybrid or full-time, in-person learning model.
“We have no tentative start date,” Superintendent Clint Weimer said Tuesday. “We will revisit the discussion throughout December as we continue to monitor and watch COVID statistics throughout the county.”
The decision for the elementary school to move to remote learning comes during a surge in cases in Indiana County.
“We’re just watching the levels and making sure that we’re doing our best to ensure the safety of our staff and students,” Weimer said.
Additional items approved Monday by the board include:
• The district’s participation in Allegheny Intermediate Unit joint purchasing program.
• The addition of Peggy Anthony, William Bryner, Brett Hebenthal, Leigh Free and Shawn Shupe to the 2020-21 bus driver list.
• The retirements, with regret, of Tom Betts, a science teacher with more than 31 years of service, effective Dec. 3, and of Glenda Cribbs, a social studies teacher with more than 29 years of service, effective Jan. 1.
• The addition of Elizabeth Cattau, Nicole Dann-Payne, Carry McMillen and Chaise Stiteler to the guest teacher substitute list and Gregory Hofmeister as a substitute teacher.
• A request for leave of absence for Tiffany Mancuso beginning Jan. 4.
• The addition of Ron Oswald as a volunteer wrestling coach.