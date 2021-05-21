CENTER TOWNSHIP — A three-percent boost in the real estate tax is part of the $18.4 million 2021-22 budget for the Homer-Center School District.
Today, it is. Don't count on such a hike when the spending plan comes up for final adoption June 23, school board members said Thursday.
The tax rate would rise from 16.5091 mills to 17.0044 mills. For the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 the tax bill would increase by $49.53.
"It’s the worst case scenario," director Vicki Smith said. "This is not final budget."
"We still are looking at not just raising taxes but for ways to save money. From the top of the district down, every facet, every line item," board member Michael Schmidt pledged. "We're looking at things we can change or do better to save money."
Board President Michael Bertig and member Robert Valyo protested with "no" votes.
Gerald Bertig "conditionally" voted yes Thursday. He vowed that the same numbers would earn a no vote in June.
James McLoughlin, Schmidt and Gerald Bertig said the state's failure to use current community economic data in computing aid for the district is responsible for not only a possible increase but a rate in the 16-mill range to begin with.
Homer-Center's real estate tax burden would be closer to 12 mills if Pennsylvania Department of Education would update the formula, Bertig said.
Rates for the remaining taxes — 0.9 percent on wages, 0.5 percent on real estate transfers and $5 for local services — would stay the same.
In other business, the board:
• Named Bethany Genchur to serve as elementary school principal effective July 1. Genchur has been the acting principal since the resignation of Holly Rougeaux, who accepted a position at the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.
The appointment came with a round of congratulations from school board members.
It's Genchur's second promotion in as many years, although she still hold the post she was hired for in 2014, director of special education.
She was named assistant principal last summer when Rougeaux was promoted from a technology position to succeed retired principal Michael Stofa.
"Everybody here feels lucky to have you," board member Joe Iezzi Jr. told Genchur.
The salary for the principal's job stood at $94,000 for the 2020-21 school year, according to an administration compensation plan that outlines pay and benefits through 2025.
• Honored sisters Chevelle Kenney, a ninth-grader, and Aidan Kenney, a sixth-grader, with Wildcat Recognition Awards for May in the high school and elementary school. The board recognized Lauren Walters, named the Senior of the Month for May by Homer City Kiwanis.
• Approved a proposal by United States Fire Insurance Company to provide accident insurance coverage for K to 12 students in the 2021-22 school year for a premium of $7,730.
• Approved a policy for cyber liability insurance from ACE American Insurance Company at a cost of $4,269 for the coming school year.
• Adopted a resolution exonerating Pennsylvania Municipal Services Company of the collection of penalties and interest on delinquent tax accounts for 2011 and earlier years.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the district's unionized support staff workers to set a pay rate of $35 an hour for mentoring services in the grant-funded Pathway to Graduation program.
• Designated First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust and the Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund as depositories for district money in the coming school year.
• Employed Sheila Wilson as a part-time cleaner at $11 an hour pending a 60-day probationary period.
• Hired Bryson Graham and Nathan Piper as summer student maintenance workers for eight weeks during the summer break at $8 an hour.
• Approved a list of 77 candidates for graduation scheduled for June 5 at Memorial Stadium.
• Reappointed Rhonda Clifford as board secretary at a salary of $4,000 a year for 2022 through 2025.
• Enrolled the district in the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit No. 28 guest teacher consortium for the coming year for a fee of $500.
• Named director James McLoughlin to serve again in 2021-22 as board treasurer for a stipend of $900. McLoughlin donated the money to the district.
• Named board member Robert Valyo as assistant board treasure.
• Appointed Vicki Smith as the board's delegate to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association annual assembly.
• Adopted the proposed Educator Induction Plan for the 2022-25 school years.
• Approved two requests for student field trips to Indiana and Pittsburgh.
• Selected ARIN IU No. 28 for an occupational and physical therapy services program for 2021-22.
• Approved an agreement with Mount Aloysius College to provide courses for credit to Homer-Center High School students.
• Authorized sixth graders, the Class of 2027, to use the high school cafeteria for an event on June 8.
• Agreed to extend service contracts with New Story to continue enrollment of two students through the end of the school year at a rate of $178 per day per student.
• Authorized the administration to adopt the Flexible Instructional Day Program for the district.
• Approved an agreement with Citizens' Ambulance Service to provide emergency medical services from July 1 to June 30, 2022, at a cost of $4,775.
• Approved a letter of agreement with Community Guidance Center to conduct the district's student assistant program for 2021-22.