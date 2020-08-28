Officials with the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District addressed parents’ concerns, dispelled rumors and provided a look at the upcoming school year at a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday.
Acting superintendent Philip Martell addressed the audience, cautioning that “everything is subject to change” and saying that the district “wants to be transparent with everything we are doing.”
“Will everything be perfect? No,” he said. “Will it be better than the spring? Yes.”
The first question addressed rumors circulating online that if a child shows symptoms at school, they can be taken away and kept from leaving with their parents.
That’s not true at all, Martell said.
He said the district’s procedures for what would happen to a child who starts showing symptoms at school are spelled out in the reopening plan, posted at www.b-ssd.org.
The sick student would be taken to a nursing station and separated from others until they can be picked up.
“We would never prevent you from coming to get your son or daughter,” Martell said.
One of the questions addressed taking students’ temperatures.
Martell said the district will not be using temperatures to screen students before they enter the building, as it is “not feasible.” Rather, he asked parents to “use common sense,” follow the district’s symptom guidelines and keep children at home if they are ill.
He answered multiple questions on the hybrid model of school the district has selected for its restart, in which students with last names beginning with A through L go to school in person Monday and Tuesday, with virtual learning for the rest of the week. Students with last names beginning with M through Z will attend in person Thursday and Friday, with virtual learning Monday through Wednesday.
Details of the hybrid model:
• You do not need to sign a student up for the hybrid model.
• Blended families may contact the office for discussion of coordinating days for students in the same household with different last names. Accommodations will not be made for other reasons, such as for convenience to a parent’s work schedule.
“We cannot make those accommodations,” Martell said.
• Devices for students to use for online learning will be provided to each student in the district and will be given out in a device deployment day. Information will be sent home soon.
Martell said the district was fortunate to acquire 500 devices, as some other school districts have been warned of delays do to a shortage.
• Students with limited internet access will be provided with a personal hot spot. Information will be posted on the website soon.
“We have made great strides to help our families acquire internet access,” Martell said.
He said officials are aware that even with the hot spots, some students still will not have enough connectivity. Other accommodations, such as hardcopy packets of work, can be provided.
“In some cases, we many not have much of a choice,” Martell said.
• The hybrid model is not livestreaming of classes. Students do not need to be online during school hours, and work will be a combination of recorded lessons, online worksheets and other assignments.
Students will submit work on a weekly basis, said Tracy Richards, Saltsburg principal. Virtual learning assignments will be due by the Sunday of the following week after they were assigned. Students may also work ahead, she said.
She said those who are scheduled for online learning the first days of school should check their student email for the first assignments. Instructions on how to do that will be provided at the device deployment.
Richards also discussed attendance.
A parent wondered if a sick student who was scheduled to be in school in person that day could instead learn online if they are ill.
They cannot, Richards said. Assignments for the day could different from what is expected online, she explained.
She also addressed plans for art, band, chorus, plays and other activities.
Band and chorus will be offered, outside, weather permitting, she said. Teachers of those classes will wear PPE.
They are still planning on offering plays “at some point during the year.”
Regina Geesey, director of student services, answered questions on students with Individualized Education Plans and Gifted Individualized Education Plans. She said they would attend the hybrid model based on their last names, and stressed that the cohort groups “are not based on academic skills, strengths or needs of individual students.”
Services for students with disabilities will be available over Google Meet and through instructional phone calls on virtual learning days, she said.
There were also questions regarding a full-time return to school.
Parents aware of other schools returning to full-time, in-person instruction wanted to know why Blairsville-Saltsburg is not.
Martell said the district will “follow what’s best for Blairsville-Saltsburg students” and said decisions will be based on declining cases in the county, as well as state and federal guidelines.
He predicted that in the coming weeks, schools that intend to fully reopen will move to a hybrid model.
The district will be in “constant re-evaluation,” Martell said.
He said they are limited by state and federal guidelines, which will be followed.
“We want our students in school,” he said. “We will work very hard in order to do that.”
Martell discussed the use of masks by bus drivers, saying they are to wear a mask as much as possible, and that guidelines say they must when students are entering or exiting the bus.
Information on bus routes will be mailed to families at the end of the week, he said.
Other items of note:
• Information on the virtual academy will be sent home next week.
• Lockers will not be available for use. Instead, students can store items in their homeroom.
• Snow days may become obsolete.
A parent asked if snow days built into the calendar will still be necessary with the district’s virtual learning capability.
“At the end of the day, there probably won’t be a need for snow days,” Martell said.
He said he has seen that trend beginning already in other districts.
In conclusion, Martell reminded families that the first day of school is Sept. 8, that things can change overnight, and that district officials can be contacted with any questions.