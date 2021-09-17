The Homer-Center school board ratified a contract Thursday with the Homer-Center Education Association, effective through Aug. 14, 2025.
The HCEA represents 64 employees in the district, said Gregg Kalemba, business manager.
The contract is retroactive to Aug. 15.
Kalemba said the four-year contract provides raises of 2.75 percent the first year, then 2.7 percent, 2.65 percent and 2.6 percent the following years.
A lot of time went into the negotiation process, which he said went well, as concessions were given on both sides.
Kalemba said the district “gave a little” on wages, while the union in turn offered flexibility on aspects such as health savings accounts.
Board member Vicki Smith called it a “fair deal.”
“They say that if both sides walk away from the table a little unhappy then you’ve got a decent contract, and I think that’s the position that we’re in in the negotiating committee, so I think you have a fair deal,” Smith said.
Director James McLoughlin thanked the union “for all their input.”
“It was a good conversation,” he said. “We both worked it out and I think we did a good job together, so thank you.”
Board President Michael Bertig thanked negotiation teams on both sides for their time and effort.
“It takes two sides to make a deal, and we have a deal,” he said. “From my understanding of everything, both sides had reasonable opening offers and that’s a good thing when you start in a reasonable position rather than the opposite.”
The board voted 6-0 on the contract, with Smith, McLoughlin, Michael Bertig, Gerald Bertig, Dan Fabin and Christa Pontani Palmer in favor. Joseph Iezzi Jr. abstained, and Michael Schmidt and Robert Valyo were absent.
The board also heard from several community members on masks.
Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky spoke in favor of masks in schools.
As a registered nurse, she encouraged people to follow the recommendations.
“Our children are becoming more susceptible to COVID and this variant,” she said.
She said people didn’t get the flu last year because masks and social distancing work to help prevent illness.
She urged county residents to get vaccinated and help the area reach herd immunity.
She said health experts aren’t lying.
“The government isn’t trying to control us,” she said. “They’re trying to keep us all safe and healthy.”
She encouraged parents to “do the right thing by their children” and follow the health recommendations.
Anthony Mussomeli, of Coral, spoke against masks and mandated vaccines.
A district parent, Mussomeli criticized a letter from the district to parents regarding mandated masks and exemptions, saying he could not find any such language in the state orders that requires a signed note from a doctor to be exempt.
He said as an American, he has a right to freedom and personal choice. He spoke on a decision by the LA Unified School District to mandate masks for children 12 and older.
“We are in a battle for freedom,” he said. “If a person has a right to ... to mutilate their genitals and identify as a different sex, then I have a right to not inject an understudied poison in myself and my children.”
He continued.
“These people have no shame,” he said. “Schools, politicians and people in general say I have to accept a boy dressed as a girl uses the same bathroom my daughters do then they better be willing to say that parents have a personal choice when it comes to vaccinations.”
He asked the board to pledge not to mandate vaccines.
Misty Hunt, of Homer City, said while she dislikes masks, and is unvaccinated, she said it is reasonable for the district to require masks in order to keep the schools open for in-person learning.
She suggested students and staff wear masks until a vaccine is available for children 12 and younger, for the immunocompromised children.
“It was great to hear a wide diversity of opinions,” Michael Bertig said after members of the public spoke.
In other business, the board:
• Hired Melinda Sharer as a paraprofessional, effective today, at a starting salary of $10.75 on a 60-day probationary period.
• Moved Courtney Henry from the high school to the elementary learning support classroom when the high school position is filled.
• Hired Clyde Palmer III as first assistant coach for boys’ basketball at a supplemental salary of $3,859.03.
• Hired Julie Horner as first assistant at $3,859.03, Kristie Voyda as junior high assistant at $2,530.03 and Dave Cook as a volunteer coach, all for girls’ basketball.
• Will purchase cafeteria tables from Decker Inc. at a cost of $12,878.85 using ESSER II funds.
• Approved a proposal by Xerox for six 60-month leases and three 48-month leases to replace copiers. The board noted based on current usage and pricing, an annual saving of over $400 per month may occur.
• Approved a revised annual finance report for the 2019-20 school year.
• Approved the school’s Title 1 Plan.
• Approved the following educational conferences: Wendy Williams and Cheryl Turk to attend SAP training Dec. 7, 8 and 9 at St. Vincent College at a cost of $385 each and one substitute; Tammy Buffone to attend LETRS training sessions Oct. 13 and Nov. 17 at a cost of $60 each training and one substitute; Lisa Adams to attend PennSEL West Cohort meeting Nov. 8 and 9 at the cost of a substitute for two days. The board also approved for Lisa Adams, Andrew Kent and Carly Janik to attend the SAP training at a cost of $1,020 for registration and three substitutes. Janik will also attend the Open Ended Response Training at ARIN IU 28 Sept. 24 and Oct. 20 at a cost of $50 and one substitute for two days.
• Approved the following field trips: sixth-grade class to Gettysburg, Oct. 7, at no cost to the district; juniors and seniors to the Flight 93 National Memorial Learning Center, Oct. 20, at a cost of four substitutes; and for Steven Hall and Interact Club to attend the Interact District Conference at the Greensburg Country Club Oct. 14 at a cost of one substitute.
• Donated $1,000 to the Homer City Public Library.
• Approved an agreement for services between the Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County and the district for services this school year.
• Approved a letter of agreement for student teaching with Western Governors University for the school year.
• Approved the superintendent’s annual evaluation.
• Approved Mackenzie Eicher as a bus driver.
• Approved the following use of buildings and grounds: Christy Cook and the marching band, to use the cafeteria for meals before games from 5 to 5:30 p.m., with fees waived; Jacquie Kerr and the Lady Wildcat Athletic Association, to use the high school LGI for meetings, with fees waived; high school guidance, to use the auditorium Sept. 30 for Financial Aid Night and Postsecondary Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and for Carolyn Sacco and Erin Hildebrand to conduct the Elementary Book Fair Family Night Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Approved the resignation of Bristol Nace as cafeteria worker, effective retroactive to Sept. 10.
• Approved Angielynn Everett and Edward Dunlap as guest teachers.
• Will purchase new boys’ basketball uniforms at a cost of $70 per uniform.
• Approved PDE Emergency Instructional Time for the school year.
• Approved an agreement with IU 3 Consortia/UGI Energy Services LLC as a the district’s natural gas supplier from Sept. 2022 to August 2025.
• Approved an agreement with Reschini to prepare year-end IRS forms 1094 and 1095 for large employers with more than 50 full-time employees.
• Approved the resignation of Lauren Yackuboskey, paraprofessional, effective Sept. 29.