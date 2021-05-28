The Blairsville-Saltsburg School District has responded to a lawsuit filed by the citizen’s group Save Our Saltsburg Schools, and a federal judge has granted continuation of a preliminary injunction motion requested by SOSS to stop the permanent closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School and transportation of those students to Blairsville.
The hearing on the preliminary injunction, which had been set for Tuesday earlier this week, is rescheduled for June 18.
The district argued against the injunction in a May 14 filing by attorneys Ned J. Nakles Jr., Ryan P. Cribbs and Matthew M. Hoffman, saying granting it “will cause greater harm to the school district.”
“Any time a school district closes a public school, time is of the essence to complete the transition of students and staff from the old school to a new school,” it states. “School districts tend to avoid school closures during the school year as to not disrupt the educational process. That was the goal in this case. However, this leaves just the brief summer months for the school district to make the necessary transition.”
It also noted that the budget, due by law on June 30, is based on the presumption that SMHS will close, and that the formal submission of approval to the Pennsylvania Department of Education is due July 31.
“Delay is not warranted by the law and facts in this case,” the filing states. “Delay will put the next school year at risk for the district.”
It also argues “public interest does not favor a preliminary injunction.”
In response to the lawsuit, attorneys say that the “school board has set forth a clear and rational basis for closing SMHS and had adhered to all procedural requirements in doing so. Plaintiff’s motion must be dismissed accordingly,” they wrote.
Allegations in the lawsuit say the plaintiff believes the “board never considered or proposed a consolidation plan which would result in the permanent closure of Blairsville Middle-High School, even though Saltsburg Middle High School was only recently built.” That motion claims the district “denied its members due process under the laws; that Defendant district denied its members an equal and adequate public education; and that Defendant District breached its fiduciary duty to its members,” resulting in a violation of “constitutional and common law rights” under both the Fourteenth Amendment and the Pennsylvania Constitution.
District attorneys noted the “plaintiff’s due process claims have been rejected by the courts of this circuit” previously in other cases, that the plaintiff’s due process claims and equal protection claims “are vague, confusing and have no basis in law” and the “breach of fiduciary duty claim is without merit.”
“Plaintiff alleges that their members ‘right to education was violated when Defendant District’s board made a decision to consolidate BMHS and SMHS and to permanently close SMHS prior to the requisite public hearing and before ... board gathered any public input or necessary information or data regarding the effects of consolidation.’” Attorneys responded that the “plaintiff’s contention is not borne out by facts.”
It noted the dates of presentations on reconfiguration plans and the public hearing held over two days in January. They also argue the claims of a predetermined outcome.
“The School District unequivocally denies the Plaintiff’s unfounded contention that the school board determined to close SMHS prior to the final vote,” it states. “Having noted this, Section 780 does not require school board members to approach the hearing without an opinion or point of view on closure.”
Regarding the plaintiff’s equal protection claim, district attorneys noted “in fact, quite the opposite would seem to be the case.”
“Under the School District’s consolidation plan Blairsville and Saltsburg students will go to the same schools; at the same facilities; where they will attend the same classes; that will be taught by the same teachers; using the same curriculum. All students will similarly have the same opportunity to participate in the same extracurricular activities and events.”
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and “compensatory general damages against Defendant District, in the amount proven at trial; compensatory special damages; costs of suit; reasonable attorney’s fees as permitted by law; pre- and post-judgment interest as permitted by law; and such other relief … as the Court may deem proper.”