The Blairsville-Saltsburg School District has rescheduled a town hall meeting to address parents’ concerns about the upcoming school year for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Questions must be submitted online by 5 p.m. Wednesday to be read and answered at the virtual meeting.
A form to submit questions is available at the district’s website, www.b-ssd.org, where virtual meeting links are also posted.
The form allows for the submission of one question per user.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Aug. 11 but was postponed amid changing guidance to schools from the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.