Following Thursday’s vote to permanently close Saltsburg Middle/High School, officials with the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District are seeking community input on renaming the district, according to information at b-ssd.org.
“The Blairsville-Saltsburg School District is offering all stakeholders (parents, community members, staff, and students) the opportunity to assist in the renaming of our district,” a notice states. “At this time, we are only asking for district name ideas. All results will be reviewed by the committee representing students, staff, and board members.”
There is a survey link on the district’s website, and the survey can also be accessed in other forms, according to the notice.
Surveys may be picked up in the main office of each building.
Responses may also be sent by mail to the district administration office, Attn: Alice Santoro,102 School Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717.
Participants mailing their own responses should include the following:
• Name and address
• Whether you are a community member, staff, student or parent of a student
• Name suggestion for the district
The district will accept responses through noon Friday.
The board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition, a special meeting of the board’s Student Activities/Athletics Committee is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Both meetings are virtual.
To “attend,” visit the website for instructions.