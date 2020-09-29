The staggered school attendance plan has been working well so far for the Marion Center School District, Superintendent Clint Weimer said at a board meeting Monday night.
“Nothing is changing at this time,” Weimer said. “We’re still staying with our staggered start and monitoring our local data to determine what our next move will be concerning our attendance.”
Currently, there are no confirmed positive cases among the district’s students or staff. The district is keeping an eye on local statistics as well as numbers specific to ZIP codes that the district covers should anything need to change.
“It’s still our goal to get students back on campus as soon as possible. We’re going to continue to monitor the data and will continue to communicate with parents going forward,” Weimer said.
The meeting went on as scheduled until near the end when the Zoom meeting was hacked by an outside party who opened their audio channel and began to spew profanities. Weimer made the decision to shut the meeting down to prevent further issues.
Both Weimer and Board President Gregg Sacco apologized for the interruption and made plans to look into the recorded log from the meeting to see if something can be done or to see who the perpetrator was. They will also look into making a statement for those who attended the meeting on Zoom but were unceremoniously cut off.
Items discussed and approved by the board:
• An agreement with Allegheny Intermediate Unit (IU3) for educational services.
• The addition of David Koches to the 2020-21 bus driver list.
• Acknowledgement of the department head assignments.
• The resignation, with regret, of instructional aide Pamela McCullough, effective Jan. 21, 2021.
• The hiring of Lexi Hile as a custodian at a starting salary of $10 per hour, pending clearances.
• The hiring of Terry Zele as a security officer at a starting salary of $17 per hour.
• A request of unpaid leave days on Oct. 1 and 2 for Linda Daugherty, to use along with accumulated personal days.
• The addition of the following to the district substitute lists: Jon Mabon and Susan Morris, as guest teachers; Kathy Himes and Megan Cush, as IA/secretaries; and Aaron Keith, as a professional teacher.
• The hiring of Karen Short as the band front-end adviser at a supplemental salary of $2,000.
• The addition of Erin Lipsie and Kristin Small as volunteer volleyball coaches.
• Revisions of the football coaching staff including: head coach, Adam Rising, $5,900; assistant coach/head coach junior high, Brad Smith $5,100; assistant coach, PJ Ackerson, $4,200; assistant coach, Nicholas Pinizzotto, $3,800; junior high assistant, Don Fulmer, $3,350; and assistant coach, Brodey Thompson, $2,750.
The board also authorized the board secretary to cast the vote for the following PSBA Officers: President-Elect David Hein; Vice President Daniel O’Keefe; Treasurer Michael Gossert; Western at Large Marsha Pleta; PSBA Insurance Trustees Michael Faccinetto and Marianne Neel; and Forum Steering Committee Stephen Skrocki and Tracy Long.