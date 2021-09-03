The Marion Center Area school board announced this week it will be posting current quarantine and positive case numbers on the district’s website.
As of Monday night, the district had 19 students/staff in quarantine and four known positive cases, one student and three staff members.
“We are ... following the quarantine rules as we did last year,” said Clint Weimer, superintendent. “Our nursing department is doing a great job as usual tracking the quarantines and our positive folks and following the directives from the department of health. We’re taking it day-by-day and doing the best we can with it.”
Weimer said the district will continue to keep everyone updated and will begin to post daily updates on the website tracking the total quarantines and positive cases.
“We bring this up because, what we won’t do is provide robocall updates consistently,” said board president Gregg Sacco. “We may alert people to that direction, but that will be where any new information will be in the way of data.”
Weimer agreed that overwhelming robocalls will not be the method for updates.
“We’re going to send out one call to inform all parents where they can access this resource if they so choose, but we are not going to call every time we have a positive case within the district ... that information will be on our website.”
The board also heard from Brigette Matson, incoming executive director of the ARIN intermediate unit. Matson provided an overview of the departments within the IU and what it is they offer for districts as well as programs that the IU hopes to make available.
Matson said that her role is to be a “liaison between the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the superintendents. I try to get them information in a timely manner.”
“We’re looking at expanding some career awareness and job shadowing opportunities in the area,” Matson added. “We’re partnering with IUP and trying to work through some things to maybe provide to families that maybe they’ve never had a student go to college to help them through the process, everything from the application to filling out the FASFA.”
The goal of this effort is to help families and students to find options and career tracks while planning for their future.
In other news, the board:
- Approved the 2021 district volunteer list.
- Approved an agreement with the Westmoreland County Community College.
- Entered into a renewed agreement with Armstrong Security & Investigations LLC.
- Hired Ciara Williams as a long-term teaching substitute.
- Hired Megan Shoop as an instructional aide.
- Hired Morgan Timblin as a custodian at the starting rate indicated in the MCAESP contract.
- Accepted the resignation of Sabrina Sandoval.
- Gave an overall rating of above average for Mr. Clint Weimer for the 2020-21 contract year.
- Added Yiva Leasure as a volunteer cheer coach.