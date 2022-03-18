The Homer-Center School District will soon need a new solicitor.
The school board voted Thursday to accept the resignation, due to retirement, of longtime solicitor Daniel Cooper.
His resignation is effective June 30.
Board President Michael Bertig said the district is “sorry to be losing” Cooper.
“He’s done a great job for our school district,” Bertig said.
Bertig said the district will be in the process of advertising the open position.
Bertig also provided an update on the district’s strategic plan, being developed by the board’s academic committee.
The plan has been provided to board members for review and will be discussed in the coming months. It’s due to be completed in August.
In other business, the board:
• Approved budgetary transfers for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
• Approved a three-year enrollment agreement with NRG Curtailment Solutions Power Pay! Program.
• Approved the internal connection Category 2 E-rate Fiber Project bid from Computec Technical Solutions for $23,254.20.
• Approved the external connection Category 1 E-rate Fiber Project bid from Salsgiver in the amount of $1,000 and an additional monthly fee of $500.
• Approved the Category 2 E-Rate Firewall bid from CDW-G in the amount of $11,801.91.
• Accepted the resignation of Nick Raymond as assistant football coach effective retroactive to Feb. 22.
• Approved FMLA leave for Debra Adamsky for a maximum of 12 weeks.
• Approved lawn care service from Earth Craft as follows: high school entrance for $670; Memorial Field for $5,085; and practice field for $2,715.
• Approved Robin Leightley as a spare bus driver for the 2021-22 school year.
• Revised the 2022-23 school calendar with the Act 80 day in October now on Oct. 7 and 10.
• Approved the Cooperative Agreement with Mount Aloysius College for Dual Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approved the PA Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Grant for 2022-23 that is collaborated with ARIN IU 28.
• Approved an agreement between the Homer-Center School District and ARIN IU 28 for IDEA Funding for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved the expulsion of a high school student retroactive to Feb. 25, for one year, unless otherwise noted by board approval.
• Approved Robin Henry in the STEP Program effective Friday.
• Renewed the district’s property, general liability, school leaders legal liability, crime, automobile and excess liability coverage (package policy) for $65,683.
• Approved substitute Lauren Woomer, student teacher, health and physical education, K-12.
• Approved the following requests: Laura Root to attend PMEA State Conference in Kalahari, Poconos, on April 6-8, at a cost of $970.37 and one substitute for three days; Lisa Adams to attend Leaders Developing Shared Understanding PennSEL Network Meeting at PaTTAN in Pittsburgh on April 4-5 at the cost of one substitute for one day; retroactively approved Chris Yurky and students to attend Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Student Leadership Conference at the KCAC on March 9 at a cost of transportation; Laura Root and one student to Regional Chorus at Franklin High School on March 24-25 at a cost of $648.41 and one substitute for two days; Jon Stolarz and the Band/Chorus to attend Disney in Orlando, Fla., in February or March of 2023, with all expenses paid by the HC Band Boosters, with two substitutes needed for three days; Chris Yurky and students to attend PJAS at Slippery Rock retroactive to Feb. 26, at a cost of $20 registration and use of the school van; Bethany Genchur to attend the PAFPC Annual Conference on April 3-6 at a cost of $1,280; Brad Adams and students to attend the United Heritage Conference Battle Robots on April 1 at a cost one substitute for one day, and to attend Indiana Robots Competition on May 20 at a cost of one substitute for one day; Courtney Scherf and art students to attend the Andy Warhol Museum Workshop through a scholarship program on April 22 at the cost of one substitute for one day and transportation; Steven Hall and students to attend the Student Government Seminar at KCAC on April 28 at a cost to of one substitute for one day; Jon Stolarz and Indoor Percussion to attend Wildwood, N.J., on April 27-May 1 at a cost of one substitute for three days; Kurt Krejocic, Kristin Curci and 10th- and 11th-grade students to KCAC for Career Fair on April 13; and Scott Bauer and David King and seven elementary students to attend the ARIN STEM Design Challenge at Elderton High School on March 30 at a cost to the district is $20 registration, transportation and one substitute for one day.