RGGI is an initiative of 10 New England and Mid-Atlantic states, including Pennsylvania, to reduce climate change pollution from electric power plants. The board voted to submit the district’s comments against Pennsylvania joining RGGI “based on the adverse effects we believe it would have on the district and the local economy,
particularly because we have multiple power plants located in the district,” board President Eric Matava said.
“Although we are all concerned about climate change and the detrimental effects to our environment, we believe we must also carefully and thoughtfully develop a plan for Pennsylvania that not only protects our environment, but also recognizes the need to avoid imposing detrimental economic impacts on our community,” Matava read from the statement to be submitted to the DEP.
Two power plants are located within United School District: the Seward Generating Station, which employs 135 people and provides energy to more than 650,000 homes, and Conemaugh Generating Station, which employs around 200 people and is one of the largest private-sector employers in Indiana County, Matava said.
“If local power plants were to prematurely shut down due to the heavy tax burden associated with RGGI, many of our residents will likely be left without jobs,” Matava read from the statement. “In turn, these individuals may need to move out of the area to find new jobs. At the same time, without viable employment opportunities to attract new workers, it is unlikely that families would be moving into our school district, further exacerbating the already challenging effects of declining enrollment.”
The number of homes for sale would flood the real estate market and reduce the value of those homes and other properties within the district, resulting in the district “losing critical property tax and earned income tax, affecting our district operations and educational opportunities for our students.
“The United School District supports efforts to protect our environment, but only in a way that takes into account the immediate needs of our community and avoids the detrimental effects to our local economy and school districts,” Matava read.
The vote to submit the comments was approved 7-0. Directors Gary Arblaster and Andrew McConville were absent.
DEP is taking comments on the RGGI proposal through Jan. 14.
Directors on Tuesday also amended United’s Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan to include the signed attestation form to ensure implementation of mitigation efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The attestation is submitted to the Department of Education to show whether students are receiving in-person instruction or whether the school has transitioned to a fully remote learning model while the county is under a substantial disease transmission designation for at least two consecutive weeks.
The board submitted to the department an attestation form dated Nov. 24 showing that United transitioned to fully remote instruction. The district began remote learning Nov. 20 and returned to in-person classes Monday. Superintendent Barbara Parkins said the district resubmitted the form to DEP dated Monday notifying the department of the change.
School districts that elect to hold classes in-person while their county is under a substantial disease transmission designation acknowledge that they are complying with and enforcing orders from the Department of Health requiring universal face coverings, including necessary exceptions and associated guidance.
Also Tuesday, the directors hired Susan Pyer as a custodian with an annual salary of $37,620; Matava abstained. They also accepted the resignation, with regret, of Carol Fairman as full-time afternoon custodian effective immediately. Fairman had served the district for five years.
The board also adopted a resolution stating that for the 2021-22 fiscal year, the district will not raise any tax used for the support of the district higher than the 4.3 percent calculated by the Department of Education.
In other business, the board voted to:
• Accept the resignation, with regret, due to retirement, of high school teacher Darlene Sexton, effective Feb. 12. Sexton will have served the district for 34ﾽ years.
• Approve a proposal from Freedom Security Window Film for 3M Freedom Security Window Film to be installed/bonded to the exterior door units at the high school at a cost of $18,840. All costs are covered through the Safe Schools Grant.
• Authorize the finance director to enroll in Stamps.com and acquire from the Bank of Montreal a procurement card with a $5,000 credit limit to finance district postage.
• Approve participation in the Eastern PA Gasoline/Diesel Consortium, managed by Allegheny Intermediate Unit #3, for the 2021-22 school year.
• Authorize a memorandum of agreement by and between Saint Francis University and the district for field experience and student teaching placements, for a term of five years from Nov. 17, 2020, through Dec. 21, 2025.
• Approve an activity request from Jennifer Charney and Jocelyn Hudson to attend the National High School Cheerleading Championships from Feb. 4 to 8 in Orlando, Fla., at no cost to the district.
• Accept donations of $250 to the Robotics Club from the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Tooling & Machining Association Foundation; and $121 from Argus Solutions LLC for the high school Future Business Leaders of America club.
• Approve Linda Seigh as a van driver for the current school year.