Penns Manor HS.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

KENWOOD -- A nine-day strike by the 68-member Penns Manor Education Association against the Penns Manor Area School District ended Thursday morning after the second bargaining session this week between the two sides.

Carl P. Beard, Altoona-based labor counsel for the district, first sent out news of the four-year agreement in an email shortly after noon.