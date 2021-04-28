Federal COVID-19 economic relief is coming to school kids in the Indiana Area School District.
The school board on Monday agreed to waive the summer school charges usually assessed in the past to the families and students who take part in the program.
The school district has gone extra miles this year in designing the summer class offerings.
Some courses are meant to bring students to success with a second chance at classes in which they did poorly during online and stay-at-home learning, without the benefit of a teacher in the classroom.
Others are intended to help high-achieving students to accelerate through their “sweet spot” courses so they can take advanced classes when the school year begins.
The district is spending $250,000 on the program this year in recognition of the need for more than just teachers to bring slow learners up to speed. Counselors, therapists and psychologists will be on hand to help identify the reasons why kids don’t succeed in their studies.
An estimated $5.7 million of aid from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) program will easily pay the big-ticket price of the program and, board members decided, cover the most of the costs usually paid by students.
The board agreed to waive all fees for all students in the credit-recovery courses to help them catch up and to waive fees for economically disadvantaged students in the credit-advancement program for this year. Other students who would pay a fee for the acceleration program may appeal their situation to the administration for possible waivers on a case-by-case basis.
The directors earlier equated economic hardship with academic struggles. Most of the students enrolled in the credit advancement program in the past did not qualify for meal price reductions. During discussion in a Budget Committee session ahead of the regular session, district officials said the $50 fees for accelerated summer school sometimes was an obstacle to students experiencing economic hardships.
“I hope that the parents and students understand that this is a tremendous opportunity that we are offering this summer, and a terrific program that will be meaningful on many different levels, and be certainly more affordable across the board,” board member Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said. “I can’t say enough about how hard the administration has worked on this and I really encourage people to seriously consider it this summer.”
Board members opened the door to doing the same in the future.
“This should be a good use for those funds. And Lord knows the kids need all the help they can get this summer,” director Tom Harley said.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Had a brief preview of the 2021-22 budget that Business Manager Jared Cronauer said would be presented for preliminary approval May 10.
It projects $55.9 million of revenue and $57.6 million of expenses. But it also calls for taking $1.7 million from the district’s robust surplus fund, which is expected to reach $8.6 million this summer — and it calls for no change in tax rates.
Board member Terry Kerr said that the district should be proud of avoiding a tax increase.
“Sometimes you have to take a victory lap … to be coming out of the pandemic with no tax increases in two years and this condition,” Kerr said.
After a required period of public review, the budget would be up for final adoption June 28.
• Agreed to hire 11 full-time teachers as elementary summer learning camp instructors — Sarah Bond, Emily Doran, Lisa Freidhoff, Zoey Gailey, Tara Maruca, Robyn Nicewonger, Angela Petroff, Angela McMasters, April Morealli, Shelley Wright and Katie Woodrow — who would be paid at their daily wage rates under the labor contract, and hired six long-term substitute teachers — Natalie Deck, Angela Frontino, Maria Kokolis, Heather Miller, Carly Monier and Chandler Toman — who would be compensated at $30 an hour to teach summer school.
“I’d like to thank the administration and all these teachers for stepping up and volunteering for more work this summer. Our kids really need the help,” Harley said.
District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said the complement of instructors would now provide comfortable student-to-teacher classroom ratios of 10 to 1 and 13 to 1. He said if summer school enrollment grows further, the administration would ask in May to hire more teachers.
• Hired Helena Dadson, Chloe Fleming, Elizabeth Gueguen, Megan Harpold, Nicole Ianarelli, Brooke Keith, Elizabeth King, Jennifer Kline, Elizabeth LaCarte, Cybil Moore, Jodi Orr, Kacey Raible, Emilee Risinger, Linzi Strong, Miranda Uhrig, Emelia Weinel and Lindsey Uptegraph as Summer Learning Camp Tutors, if needed, at $30 per hour.
• Formally acknowledged many donors who have contributed cash toward the Ben Franklin Elementary School outdoor learning space project, including Romeo’s Pizza, Crimson Wealth Management Group LLC, Brad and Jennifer Rowley, Stephen Bond, John and Rebecca Grozanick, Timothy and Jessica Stossel, Daniel and Sarah McAdoo, Jill and John Thiessen, Angel Long, Azad Ali and Selar Sulaiman, Samuel Clutter, Timothy and Brandy Pavlick, Environmental Pest Management Inc., David and Kelly McCombie, Todd and Heather Redinger, James and Alison Belles, Emily and Frances Walker, Daniel and Christine Falgione and Kenneth and Maria Drew.
• Expressed gratitude for donations to the Eisenhower Elementary School faculty to help replace classroom supplies lost or damaged by a smoky fire early April 16, including $600 from Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association; $3,000 from the Central West Region of the Pennsylvania State Education Association; and a donation of office and school supplies from the Indiana County United Way.
“To say this has been a very difficult year is cliché,” Indiana teachers’ union president Paul McCue said. “People all over the world have had lasting traumas of various degrees due to the pandemic ... and now, we have a fire at Eisenhower School.
“What I have seen over the past week has made me pause. This community has been coming together for the greater good, and the staff and kids transitioning to classrooms in new buildings in three days, not three months — this may not have been the case in a different community or school district.”
• Briefly discussed the future of the board’s committee meetings and business meetings after 13 months of experience with conducting business in virtual form.
Some board members noted that community participation and online attendance by board members and district staff had significantly increased during meetings held on the Google Meet platform compared to the past levels of attendance at school meeting rooms.
“The idea we have so many attending committee and board meetings; we need to accept this. It is a good outcome of the pandemic,” director Cinda Brode said.
“We have seen a lot of good community turnout. Travel time sometimes isn’t there,” said board member Ute Lowery. “I think it would be a mistake not to offer virtual as well as in-person options from now on.”
There is some burden on the district’s technology staff to set up conference rooms for online streaming of hybrid board meetings, Harley said, as he suggested that all committee meetings continue to be held remotely.
“I don’t see us ever going back to all in-person meetings.”
Curriculum Director Rob Heinrich reminded board members that the district remains under state-imposed limits on attendance based on capacity for indoor events.