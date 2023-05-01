A Dixonville man was arrested following a domestic dispute and shot fired call Saturday evening in Green Township, Indiana County.
Shane T. Turenchalk, 37, was charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.
He was arraigned Sunday morning before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.
On April 29, at approximately 7:47 p.m., members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit were dispatched to a residence within the 18000 block of Route 403 Highway North to investigate a domestic dispute involving a firearm.
Prior to their arrival, troopers were advised that a female involved in the incident had left the scene and that the involved male had fired a gun and then went into his residence.
Seven troopers responded to the scene, established a perimeter around the residence, and hailed the man to come out of the residence. During this time, Route 403 Highway North in the vicinity of the incident was closed to allow for the investigation.
During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the male, identified as Turenchalk, had engaged in a verbal argument with the female and then fired a shot from a 16-gauge shotgun behind the house toward other residents.
At approximately 9:48 p.m., Turenchalk exited his residence while holding a can of beer and was taken into custody without incident. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol.
No injuries were reported.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 16.
