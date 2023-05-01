73979774

A Dixonville man was arrested following a domestic dispute and shot fired call Saturday evening in Green Township, Indiana County.

Shane T. Turenchalk, 37, was charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.