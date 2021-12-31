St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dixonville recently has welcomed Fr. Ihor Protsak and wife Pani Nelia.
Fr. Ihor Protsak has filled the position of retired Very Rev. George Hnatko, who served Dixonville for 57 years from April of 1964 until March of 2021. Ihor and Pani reside in the parish house in Dixonville near St. John’s Church.
A native of Chervonograd, Ukraine, Protsak felt the calling to religious service as early as age 6 and served as an altar boy. He completed 2½ years at Lviv Orthodox Theological Seminary. After coming to the United States, he completed five years at St. Sophia Ukrainian Orthodox Theological Seminary in Somerset, N.J., with a Master of Divinity Degree. He was consecrated into the holy deaconate as a deacon on March 13, 2021, and to the holy priesthood in September.
As a boy, Protsak always played soccer. He loves to fish, and read spiritual literature and interesting books. He is a person open to dialogue and discussion.
“The priest is the mediator between Christ and His flock,” Protsak says. “We remember Christ’s instructions while He was preparing Apostles for Ministry, ‘Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I had commanded you.’ (Matt. 28:19-20). So, as the minister of Christ, my goal is and always will be to provide a spiritual care for people that I’m entrusted to, to proclaim the Good News of the Holy Gospel, and unite as many people as possible with Christ because only through Him our salvation is possible.”
Protsak celebrated his first liturgy in Dixonville on St. Nicholas Day, which swelled the congregation to three times normal size. The Christmas Jan. 7 Divine Liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Jan. 9, 16 and 23 services will be at 10 a.m., preceded by confession from 8:30 to 9:30. Services are bilingual. All are welcome.