Wave Ryder DJ Services celebrated its grand opening recently at 340 N. Main St. in Homer City.
Wave Ryder DJ Services formed as a sole proprietor business in August 2020 by Gilbert Woodley with the first event being a wedding. Woodley's 14-year-old daughter, Ali Woodley, has been a huge part in the business, helping in areas that range from co-DJing bigger events to creating signage and helping pre-plan for the various types of events. In 2020 the focus was mainly on the business community by providing complimentary services to help them during a struggling time.
In January 2021 Wave Ryder DJ Services formed into an LLC as the business has been growing at a fast pace. Woodley gives credit to this growth to God, being sure to give back to the local community, and from the huge support of family and friends to get the word out.
During this year Wave Ryder has continued to grow to the point to where the company brought on a part-time DJ who has had many years of experience specializing in weddings. Now Wave Ryder has taken the next step of opening an office in Homer City to better serve its clients from pre-consulting to planning.
Currently, Wave Ryder DJ Services is well-rounded in its offerings and is willing to provide entertainment for all sizes of events.