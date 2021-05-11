Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Monday that the criminal case against Sandra Doak will be moved to the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh for prosecution.
“Our office has a strong relationship with the federal prosecutors for the U.S. Department of Justice in the Western District of Pennsylvania,” Manzi said in a Monday news release.
In turn, Manzi said, the state court prosecution has been withdrawn against Doak, 62, of Blairsville, who had been the object of a state police investigation that turned up allegations that she stole more than $500,000 over a period of more than seven years from her employer, the Matthew Klain medical offices in the 119 Professional Center in White Township and the Indiana Regional Medical Center’s UrgiCare center in Burrell Township.
Federal authorities had begun their intervention in the Doak case in March and said in an affidavit that $592,833 had been stolen. On April 30, Khashayar Attaran was assigned as a public defender for Doak by federal Chief Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy.
“The state court has jurisdiction only over charges of theft against Mrs. Doak,” Manzi said. “The federal court will be able to prosecute Mrs. Doak on additional charges of mail fraud and tax evasion as well as the theft.
These additional offenses are expected to result in a longer period of incarceration under their sentencing guidelines.”
Doak worked as the practice manager with duties of paying the practice’s bills and writing checks.
The charges were filed in August after an investigation that began on April 1, 2020.
Also, Manzi said, “the federal court has abilities to seek restitution that the state court is not permitted. It is important that my office stands up for victim’s rights and maximizes the consequences of criminal actions when these partnerships allow.”
Doak had been charged with theft and related offenses and was free on a unsecured bond of $100,000.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon signed an order granting a motion for the case to continue and scheduling a waiver/plea hearing for Doak on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. in the federal court in Pittsburgh.
As federal authorities state in their news releases, Manzi said every defendant is innocent until proven guilty in court, and that the charging of a defendant does not equate to a finding of guilt.