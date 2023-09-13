Less than a year after it received its largest grant ever, Indiana University of Pennsylvania again is getting a grant from the United States Department of Defense, this time of just under a million dollars — and perhaps as much as half a million more — to establish a pilot summer immersion program for cybersecurity students to develop language foundations and proficiency in Chinese.
An IUP spokeswoman said the local institution is the only school in the nation chosen to develop the program.
As was the case in September 2022 when IUP received a three-year, $4.98 million Defense Department grant meant to enhance cybersecurity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in the Keystone State.
Dr. Waleed Farag, professor of computer science and director of the IUP institute, led the grant application.
Farag will serve as project director while Dr, Shijuan (Laurel) Liu, professor of Chinese in IUP’s Department of Foreign Languages, is co-principal investigator of that project and will be the program’s lead instructor.
The latest grant is in addition to more than $16 million in federal funding IUP has secured for various initiatives and programs, including the $4.98 million awarded a year ago for the Cybersecurity and STEM initiative.
Also as was the case a year ago, this latest grant also could wind up being a three-year program. Funding totaling $996,350 is secured from June 2023 to June 2025, after which IUP may receive an additional $500,000 for another year.
“This new collaboration with our Chinese foreign language program brings exciting opportunities to integrate the strengths of both programs and serve as a model for other institutions and provide a clear benefit for our national defense,” said Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of IUP’s Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Farag said the goal of the project is to help undergraduate cybersecurity majors develop listening and writing proficiency in Chinese, as well as cultural competencies.
“As an established Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense for more than two decades and with a successful Chinese language program and renowned faculty as leaders in both teaching practice and research in the field of teaching Chinese language, IUP has the resources, expertise, and committed instructors to deliver a quality, influential Chinese language program,” Farag said.
IUP officials said it will be a 10-week immersion summer program designed for 15 students, open to students who must be American citizens and have prior education or experience with Chinese.
Students also will receive continuous support for Chinese language learning in the following academic year to help sustain and improve their proficiency.
IUP offers both beginning and intermediate level courses in the Chinese language as well as advanced Chinese language courses and special topic courses; students can earn a Chinese language certificate from the Department of Foreign languages and a certificate in Chinese studies through the Asian Studies program.
Work during the 2023-24 academic year involves planning and development of the program, including recruiting applicants and curriculum design; the first 10-week summer program will take place in summer 2024, along with follow-up activities for the students; the second program, if funded, (and follow-up activities) will take place in summer 2025.
IUP’s Research Institute, a separate, private, nonprofit corporation affiliated with IUP, provides research administrative assistance at all stages of externally funded projects. It is the official recipient of the grant funds.
The 2022 grant enabled Faraq to assemble a team that includes IUP faculty members and graduate students as well as faculty and administrators from six Pennsylvania community college partners — Bucks County, Butler County (which has a campus in Ford City), Montgomery County, Northampton, Pennsylvania Highlands and Westmoreland County Community College (which has a campus in White Township).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.