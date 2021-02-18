BLACK LICK — The Dollar General retail chain has set sights on a southern Indiana County location for its next community discount store.
The company delivered to Burrell Township officials on Wednesday a land development plan for a Dollar General along Route 119 at Old Indiana Road in Josephine. It would sit opposite a “jughandle” traffic loop at one of the few intersections open to both northbound and southbound traffic on the divided highway.
The plan is the farthest it could be from becoming reality; “we just received it at three o’clock this afternoon,” said Larry Henry, chairman of the board of supervisors.
The township planning commission and supervisors will study the land use plan first.
Site approval, PennDOT review, a building plan and a construction permit are among the steps that lie ahead before Dollar General opens for business north of Black Lick.
In other business Wednesday, the supervisors:
• Reappointed Sam Ferguson to a new term on the Burrell Township Library Board and reported that a tentative August groundbreaking has been set for construction of a new home for the library and the township offices on Main Street.
“The wheels are turning” following the supervisors’ recent meeting with the county planning office, Henry said.
Library Director Jen Van Hannak said that Kaye Wolfgang, formerly of the staff at Indiana Free Library, has worked as an assistant in the Burrell Library during her recent absence. The library board officers for 2021 include Ferguson, president; R.L. Shoemaker, vice president; and Jane Kokolis, secretary/treasurer.
“I’m grateful for Rick Bozich being president the last two years,” Van Hannak said. “Without him, in 2018 when we had the building issue and we were teetering on shutting the doors and ending the library, he said we need to keep on going and to see what we could do. He really ushered in our revival of the library.”
The library board meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday each month.
Van Hannak told the supervisors that the library has been awarded two grants — one from Indiana County Endowment for the purchase of online circulation software and a second from Walmart Foundation to buy a new copying machine. She said the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, and noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, and follows all COVID-19 guidelines.
• Awarded supply and shipping contracts for road resurfacing materials to Davis Trucking, of Burrell Township; Hanson Aggregates, of Connellsville, Fayette County; and Derry Construction and Ligonier Stone & Lime, both of Latrobe, Westmoreland County.
• Reported that Corporate Campus Drive, Club Lane, Blaire Road, Heybert Drive, Penn Drive and Old Indiana Road are on track for surface improvement work this year, and agreed to advertise for contractors’ bids on the paving work.
• Announced that the Black Lick Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary has rescheduled a gun bash fundraiser for June 19, when the event could be held outdoors and accommodate larger in-person attendance, now estimated at about 100 people, in the park near the fire station. The fire company also has planned its first sub sandwich sale of the year for March 6.