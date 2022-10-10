If you hear a thundering sound along Philadelphia Street near the Jimmy Stewart Museum beginning today, it most likely isn’t related to the weather.
The museum’s theater, which plays Stewart’s movies on a silver screen, will feel much more like a movie-going experience in the 2020’s, thanks to $50,000 worth of donated projection and sound equipment.
According to Janie McKirgan, the museum’s president and executive director, the theater was in need of new equipment.
“The projector had been finicky for the last few years, the sound system had a crackling sound to it and the screen was so old we couldn’t clean it anymore,” McKirgan said. “It was time to upgrade.”
The last new upgrade of the theater’s screen and sound system was 27 years ago.
“It was probably great when it was new,” said Tim Hood, of Professional Audio & Video who performed installation and technical fine-tuning of the equipment. “But the speakers were crackling. The quality just wasn’t there anymore. After 27 years, it more than lived its life.”
In fact, the old screen had what McKirgan called “a thousand little holes in it,” which was by design to allow sound to pass through it from the single speaker that operated behind it.
“All of Jimmy’s movies are coming out on Blu-Ray and it just wasn’t as crisp and clean on the old, perforated screen,” she said.
That’s when she turned to Frank Viggiano, of Professional Audio & Video, who moved on procuring all the necessary equipment to make the museum’s theater experience second to none.
Viggiano said that, through his contacts, he was able to get Epson to donate a 4K digital laser ceiling projector, Stewart Screen Co. to provide the new movie screen, and Martin Logan/Paradigm to donate all nine speakers. Viggiano provided a new digital Blu-Ray player and universal remote to complete the upgrade.
“This is now more of a cross between a commercial and residential theater,” Viggiano said. “The projector is so large it would never go into a person’s home unless they had a huge room.”
McKirgan said the museum would not have been able to upgrade the theater if it hadn’t been donated.
“We just don’t have that kind of money,” she said. “I started out wanting to do something really simple and it turned into this fabulous project because people donated.”
The Indiana County Endowment Fund, McKirgan said, provided a grant to cover construction and equipment costs, while CeCe and Ed Mackey helped donate to installation expenses. Don Huey Construction helped install the left, right and center speakers that surround the screen, as well as hung the four speakers – two on each side of the theater’s walls.
During a demonstration Friday, the museum staff played “Vertigo,” the 1958 film starring Stewart. Before the movie began, the Universal Studio’s intro flowed crisply on screen in high definition. The Universal theme then boomed on the new speakers that produced the movie theater experience.
McKirgan said the public can rent the theater for special events, meetings and reunions, which she will be marketing to the community, along with $35 annual memberships that give people access to the theater to watch Stewart’s films.
“Vertigo” will begin playing today, but McKirgan anticipates people will want to experience the new theater next month when the museum begins playing “It’s A Wonderful Life,” just in time for the holidays.