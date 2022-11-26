Donations are being accepted for the Angels’ Wings toy drive, taking place through Monday, Dec. 5.
Donate a new toy or make a monetary donation to Angels’ Wings for a free chance to enter a drawing for two third-row seat tickets to an upcoming Pittsburgh Penguins game, courtesy of Diamond Drugs Inc.
Donations will be accepted at the following locations:
• Diamond Drug, 670 Philadelphia St. Store hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
• Diamond Medical Supply, 1354 Oakland Ave. Store hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
• Angels’ Wings drop-off location at the Indiana Mall, across from Bath & Body Works: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Monday, Dec. 5
Donations are also being accepted before the IUP men’s basketball game versus New Haven at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Make a donation and get a free general admission ticket to the game. Bring a new toy or monetary donation to the Angels’ Wings table in the KCAC lobby before the game and receive a voucher redeemable at the box office.
Checks can be written out to ICCAP Angels’ Wings Program.
Need an idea on what to donate? The following are the top requested wishes for this year:
• Barbies and Barbie accessories
• Bike (tricycle to size 26-inch)
• Cars and trucks (remote control or regular)
• Sports items (footballs, basketballs, etc.)
• Video games (used are OK)