The annual Arc of Indiana County garage sale, to benefit the Arc of Indiana County’s new programs, training, community outreach, awareness and educational advocacy services for the Indiana and Armstrong communities, is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 and 26, with Box Day scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27.
Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 to 18 and June 21 to 23.
Contact the Arc for more information at (724) 349-8230 or (814) 441-7981, or on the website at www. arcindiana.org or email info@arcindiana.org.
The sale will be at 1125 Wayne Ave., Indiana (formerly the Woolworths store) across from the KCAC.
The following items will not be accepted: Mattresses, phones, bowling shoes/balls, toilet seats, Christmas trees, large appliances, pillows of any kind, bedding, clothing, towels, fabric furniture shoes, printers, computer CPUs and old monitors, TVs, encyclopedias, child car seats, stuffed animals, medical supplies and opened liquid items.
There will be a bake sale and 50/50 for shoppers all three days.