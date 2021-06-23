A former Indiana County district attorney is being offered the job of Indiana Borough solicitor.
“That is good to hear,” Patrick Dougherty said Tuesday night, after hearing from a reporter that council voted 9-2 to nominate him to succeed Neva Stotler, the borough’s longtime Cranberry Township-based solicitor.
Dougherty, whose law practice is up Water Street from the borough building, awaits being formally notified by borough officials, who had considered two local law firms and two from out of town as possible successors to Stotler.
“I appreciate the council’s confidence,” said Dougherty, 47, who served eight years as the county’s top prosecutor. “I look forward to working for Indiana Borough and providing the best legal services I can.”
Councilwoman Kaycee Newell nominated Dougherty and Councilman Donald Lancaster seconded that nomination.
An attempt to nominate a second candidate was turned back by Council President Dr. Peter Broad, who said state law requires the process that also was used earlier this year when Joseph Trimarchi was named to serve as interim mayor.
Trimarchi was among five candidates who submitted letters of application for the job held by longtime Mayor George Hood until the end of last year when health concerns forced Hood to move in with his daughter in White Township.
Councilmen Ben Ford and Sean McDaniel were the lone no votes, while Newell, Lancaster, Broad and Councilors Jim McQuown, Sara Steelman, Betsy Sarneso, Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, Jonathan Warnock and Sara Stewart voted for Dougherty.
Council Vice President Gerald Smith was absent.
Dougherty was nominated last month by county Democrats to fill a seat on Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas, but he did not think one situation would affect the other.
“First and foremost the council understands that,” the solicitor-designate said. “They know I am running, they know I am the Democratic nominee. I treat this (new job as borough solicitor) no differently than any other client I represent.”
Dougherty’s background includes a diploma from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1992, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1997, and a degree in 2000 from Duquesne University School of Law.
In 2001 he joined the Law Office of Michael S. Delaney, later known as Delaney, Dougherty & Fritz PC, during his 10 years there. His former partners there, Michael Delaney and Ryan Fritz, have provided legal counsel in recent years to neighboring White Township.
In addition to his Water Street law practice, Dougherty is an instructor at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Training Center. He also has been involved for much of the past two decades in community service, from a stint on the Indiana County United Way Board of Directors, to his roles as a youth football commissioner and Indiana Little League coach.