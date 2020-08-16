Pending approval Tuesday night by Indiana Borough Council, a new ordinance could vest borough code enforcement employees with authority to enforce state COVID-19 guidelines — with fines of up to $300 for those who fail to heed their citations for not wearing masks.
“Borough residents, businesses and persons visiting the borough shall wear facial covering consistent with Exhibit A to this ordinance,” states the rule proposed for action at Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting, which once again will be offered virtually through a Zoom system.
“Exhibit A” is a set of guidelines written by state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, including a definition of face coverings that “can be made of a variety of synthetic or natural fabrics, including cotton, silk, or linen (or) a plastic face shield that covers the nose and mouth.”
“Face coverings” may be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from such household items as scarfs, bandanas, T-shirts, sweatshirts or towels.
The rule is the product of a discussion that resulted on July 21 in council authorizing advertising of an ordinance that echoes Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive orders regarding COVID-19.
Council Vice President Gerald Smith pressed for the ordinance out of concern for rising numbers of positive cases just as students were heading back.
“The overall numbers (in Indiana County) are not high,” Smith said, “but what is concerning right now is the increase that we have seen which is unlike any increase we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic.”
At the July 21 meeting Smith used a chart put together by Dr. Brandon Vick, an associate professor of economics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, showing how the numbers of new cases in the county remained under state target figures until July 9, when they shot up into the 60s. On Saturday, about five weeks later, the number of positive cases was up to 356.
“Hopefully people are following all the best practices,” Smith said. “There is a lot of evidence that this is not happening.”
One way that the state Department of Health has dealt with the pandemic is with requirements such as the wearing of masks or face coverings.
As Levine wrote, “individuals are required to wear face coverings if they are … outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet from individuals who are not members of their households,” or indoors where members of the public are generally permitted, such as public transportation, taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle, “obtaining services from the healthcare sector” in a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, doctor’s or dentist’s office, veterinary clinic or blood bank, or “engaged in work … when interacting in-person with any member of the public,” or in a food preparation area, or any other enclosed area where one is “unable to physically distance” from others outside of one’s own home.
As Council Administration Chairman Sean McDaniel said, the ordinance will need sanctions. Solicitor Neva Stotler said they can be included from the borough code.
According to Section 4 of the proposed ordinance, civil penalties in the form of a fine will be issued on the following schedule:
• First offense: $50 (though a written warning could be issued prior to that citation as part of the borough’s effort to communicate with and educate the public)
• Second offense: $75
• Third offense: $300
Failure to pay the summary offense may result in a complaint filed with the Magisterial District Court, where civil penalties will be assessed along with court costs.
The borough does take into consideration exceptions to the face covering rule, if an individual cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, or if doing one’s job while wearing a mask would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment, or if an individual is unable to remove a mask without assistance.
Those 2 years old and younger also are exempt, as well as those needing to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired or has another disability, where one needs to be able to see the mouth, such as in lip-reading.
Also, Levine wrote, “individuals are not required to show documentation that an exception applies.”
The ordinance would take effect Sept. 1, and continue through either Jan. 1, 2021, or when the state rescinds its July 1 order regarding face coverings, whichever comes first.
Details of how to access Tuesday’s meeting can be found on a link on the front page of the www.indianaboro.com website.