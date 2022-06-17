To whom it may concern —
The longstanding independent alliance of Philadelphia Street merchants appears to be a few steps from becoming a function of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
Downtown Indiana Inc., for decades the organizer of promotional events intended to keep the main street a vibrant and thriving part of the local economy, has operated most of this year without an employed director. Its member store managers and business owners have stepped forward to continue the promotional calendar. Now, DI is nearing a new partnership that would set aside the past informal competitive relationship with the Chamber of Commerce, and once again have a day-to-day manager hired by, and occasionally shared with, the chamber.
The chamber’s board of directors this week — while making clear that the move is in no way a “hostile takeover” — adopted a resolution approving an agreement between the agencies. The Downtown Indiana board of directors, which would continue to exist and direct the main street promotional effort, next must approve the same resolution to formalize the partnership.
Dating to the 1970s and 1980s when known as DIBA, the Downtown Indiana Business Association, it was the go-to organization for acquiring state grants for sidewalk replacement, façade upgrade, main street improvement and to pay the salary of its Main Street manager. Challenged by the exodus of department stores and other anchors of Philadelphia Street during the growth of suburban malls and the advent of online retailing, Indiana’s main street and its promotional vehicle have been known for pivoting to meet the needs of an increasingly professional- and service-based downtown economy. With a robust central business district known as one of the more resilient small-town downtowns in Pennsylvania, Indiana’s marketing board has a chance now to capitalize on the efficiencies and expertise that the chamber has enjoyed for its century plus of existence.
ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS
There’s a lot more to the Indiana area air space than high heat and humidity levels. First up is a display of small-scale flying machines Saturday at Indiana Flyers Club Field along Snyder Lane in Brush Valley Township (east of Route 954). The Academy of Model Aeronautics stages its eighth annual Fun Fly get-together beginning at 9 a.m. Owners, builders and fliers of all types of gas- and jet-fueled propellor and rotor aircraft will give demonstrations and share stories with fellow enthusiasts. Food concessions will be offered on site.
“We have a phenomenal group of performers” in line for the annual Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport air show, according to airport Manager Rick Fuellner. The show plays out the weekend of July 9-10 at the airfield east of Indiana in White Township. While pilots ply their aerobatics skills over the Indiana area, there’s plenty of interest on terra firma in the way of vendor booths and aircraft open for up-close inspection. Tickets sold in advance go for a 33 percent discount.
And pigs may fly, after all, this summer in Indiana County as leaders of the Evergreen Boys & Girls Club have reversed their course and opened the yearly “Kiss A Pig” fundraiser to help support the popular after-school activity program. Only a week after the gloomy announcement of the fundraiser’s cancellation, Evergreen has recruited four possible pig kissers to compete for the honor of planting a smooch on a pig, on stage during the Indiana County Fair. Fans will cast votes by way of dollars donated in the name of the celeb that they want to see kissing the porker: Pa. Sen. Joe Pittman, Cory Smith of First Commonwealth Bank, Madison Sabo of S&T Bank and David Janusek, a former executive director of Evergreen Boys & Girls Club.
PIN-UP SPAN?
In Indiana County, it’s known as the Thomas Covered Bridge, but in Dauphin County, it’s called Mr. October.
A photo of the Thomas Bridge, one of four covered wooden spans still standing in the region, has been selected for the 2023 Covered Bridge Calendar to be published by the Steelton-based Thomas Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania.
Thomas Bridge is not the oldest of the local covered bridges, but it’s the only one that still carries vehicular traffic. It’s found in Armstrong Township, near Yarnick’s Farm.
TECH NON-SUPPORT
Good news from operators of Palace Gardens Drive-In Theater on Indian Springs Road: The replacement part needed for the digital projector finally arrived! Bad news — it didn’t work. Good news! A second replacement was shipped in, too! Bad news — it didn’t work either. A flustered Clarine Beatty, owner and operator of the drive-in, reports to the Gazette that a third part is en route. Until it’s installed and programmed, the marquee remains blank and the stocks of popcorn remain unpopped, awaiting the eventual opening weekend of the season.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Indiana’s history house opens its doors again this weekend for tours of the three-story mansion, once the home of a one-time justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Silas M. Clark. Tours will be led by Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County members posing as Silas and Clara Clark, complete in 1870s garb, telling tales of the home’s historic past. Tickets are available online at hgsic.org/events. The tour programs begin at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday Concert in the Park diverts from music for a Yoga in the Park presentation by Sunflower Yoga Studio, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Park, Indiana.
The last sign-ups are being taken for Vacation Bible School at No Walls Ministries in New Alexandria. The sessions run 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; visit the website at www.nowallspgh.org.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
East American Motorsport, the off-road vehicle and equipment dealer along Route 119 in northern Indiana County, had a 25th anniversary celebration that featured a rock concert by .38 Special, Molly Hatchet and David Allen Coe at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds; the fledgling P&P Software Co. had its grand opening in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street; the Blairsville fire department hosted a huge parade for its 100th anniversary festivities; and contractors were moving in to lay the asphalt surface of the brand new Rose Street Extension linking Oakland and Wayne Avenues, according to Gazette Staff Writer Bill Hastings’ report in Inside Indiana, 25 years ago on June 20, 1997.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Regular gasoline prices remained at $4.99 at most fueling stations in Indiana, Clymer, Homer City and Blairsville with a few outliers in Dixonville, Dayton and Punxsutawney at $4.95 a gallon this week ... and Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, admired the words of Garrison Keillor found scrawled on a dry-erase board at Burrell Township Library: “A book is a gift you can open again and again!’
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net.