The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on Jan. 12 at the Loft at Levity Brewing.
The board discussed many important issues including Downtown Indiana, the Women’s Summit, rural broadband and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the recent agreement with Downtown Indiana. Hilliard expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying that he feels that it will enhance the overall economic vitality for the entire county.
“This partnership will align the missions of both organizations having us both working towards more common goals,” Hilliard said. “The chamber will help to provide support, oversight and resources to Downtown Indiana to help create new initiatives and enhance current initiatives that will serve both businesses and residents alike.”
According to Hilliard, a search is currently underway for a new Downtown Indiana executive director with applications being accepted at the chamber offices until the end of January. The chamber will also be looking to hold a membership drive in the future to welcome new members to both organizations. Membership for either organization will not be affected for the remainder of 2023.
In other chamber news, it was announced that the third annual Indiana County Women’s Summit will be held on Thursday, March 2, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township. The event will feature lunch followed by break-out sessions covering the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion, the proper use of social media in networking and selling yourself, and leadership and influence. The event, which has been a sell-out in the past, will also feature a few other surprises offering a empowering, informative and fun afternoon for attendees. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting the chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
The chamber report concluded with Hilliard discussing the Excellence in Education Awards, scheduled for May 8 at the KCAC, where one Indiana County student and one teacher will each be awarded a brand-new vehicle from Colonial Motor Mart and Colonial Toyota. Hilliard said that he has been looking for additional ways to incorporate more students and businesses in the event.
“I have been meeting with the Future Business Leaders of America students in each district and asking for their assistance in helping to identify businesses to provide sponsorships for this event,” Hilliard said. “Our goal is for each of the finalists’ families to be able to attend the banquet at no charge, and these sponsorships, or scholarships as we like to call them, will help us to achieve that goal for these families.”
Hilliard said that if any business is interested in being a part of the Excellence in Education Awards, they can contact the chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman began the county report by discussing the $7 million funding that continues the outlay for high-speed internet and broadband services utilizing funding through the ARC POWER Initiative, CDBG-CV, the Keystone Communities Program and local match funding through the county.
“Because this is an ongoing continuum to leverage every dollar, we can keep at the task of extending broadband to every person who has placed a call and put themselves on the map saying they have no service or options,” Gorman said. “We also have mapped areas that show as having high-speed service that actually do not or are underserved in meeting minimum upload/download speeds. This is an enormous undertaking happening all across our nation and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. It is extremely complex and costly. Currently, with all the data we have right now for just Indiana County demand/need for broadband service, the estimated overall price tag is $90 million. That is just based on what we know right now. So, having invested $3 million already and now another $7 (million), we are just getting started.
“In collaboration with all of our elected officials, Office of Planning and Development we continually go after any and all funding possible to continually build out the broadband infrastructure across the entire county. A lot of people may be surprised to also know that because of the fortitude of prior commissioners and elected officials, Indiana County is actually positioned well ahead of other areas across the state because they are just getting started.”
In other county business, Gorman reported that the county has recently finalized a compensation study for all non-union employees at the county level. The study was conducted to ensure that all non-union county positions are being fairly and equitably compensated. Gorman said that the commissioners will continue to use that study as a tool for retention and recruitment moving forward.
“As we begin 2023, I am so thankful for the collaboration that we see throughout Indiana County with our state and federal leadership, and our local leaders and organizations who work with all of us to prioritize the needs for Indiana County to bring good things to fruition for our residents,” Gorman said. “We all know it and say it differently, but success usually of anything does not happen by one person or entity alone. It takes a team and support network of many working together. You do not see this kind of collaboration everywhere and it is the kind of teamwork that will lead Indiana County to a brighter future.”
UNIVERSITY/EDUCATION
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, began his report by discussing the two IUP alumni groups that were recently in town to celebrate milestones.
“We recently saw over 900 people come back to celebrate the IUP Marching Band’s 100th anniversary as well as the Student Affairs in Higher Edcuation’s 50th Anniversary,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll also reported that more than 2,000 students from across Indiana County’s school districts filled the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex as part of Education Day. The students cheered on the IUP women’s basketball team as they defeated Rosemont 102-20.
IUP at IRMC Day recently occurred as a follow-up to the IRMC at IUP Day back in April. Driscoll announced that while the spring event focused primarily on the current basis of the partnership, this event began to look into the future.
“This event was a visionary session to discuss the future of the partnership with these two organizations,” Driscoll announced. “We were excited to hear the great speakers that were brought in as well as to celebrate the launch of the Pulse Podcast, which both IUP and IRMC are a part of.”
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by discussing funding that was recently awarded for projects throughout the county. According to Stauffer, the Jimmy Stewart Airport was awarded a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
“The funding will be used to design and construct a new corporate hangar, an expanded apron area and upgraded taxiway at the airport that would house multiple aircraft,” Stauffer said.
In addition, funding in the amount of $1.495 million was awarded through the FY 2023 Federal Appropriations process for the continued development of the Central Allegheny Challenger Learning Center. The STEM education facility is proposed to be a part of the Indiana County Education and Technology Center, located in 11,166 square feet adjacent to the new Westmoreland County Community College building.
Stauffer concluded his report by informing the board that a number of grants have also been awarded recently for improvements at various Indiana County business parks. Stauffer reported that the grants will be used for various infrastructure improvements to the parks, including grading, roadways, utility extensions and stormwater management facilities at the Corporate Campus business park (Burrell Township), the 119 Business Park (Center Township) and the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park (White Township), totaling $3 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
TOURISM
Greg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau board of directors, reported that 2023 will be the 60th anniversary of the Tourist Bureau, and to be on the look out for an event(s) in the coming months to celebrate the anniversary.
Van Horn also reported that ICTB members should have received their 2023 ICTB annual event wall calendar in their mailboxes. The theme is celebrating 60 years of promoting Indiana County. Van Horn highlighted photography that was provided by community members John Busovicki, Tom Campisano, Don Lancaster, Anthony Frazier and member organizations including the Indiana County Fair, Indiana County Historical & Genealogical Society, Indiana County Parks & Trails, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Jimmy Stewart Museum and Westmoreland Community College. Van Horn thanked Gazette Printers for once again providing a quality product with outstanding service.
Van Horn continued the tourism report by discussing the 2023 annual events rack card. According to Van Horn, the card will be replaced with a new 2023 “Upcoming Events” flyer that will be updated on a quarterly basis and distributed to brochure racks located throughout the county. Stop by the tourist bureau office in the Indiana Mall or call (724) 463-7505 for more information.
In other tourism news, Van Horn was pleased to report that work is beginning on a new visitor guide with the goal to publish in late spring.
“The 2023/2024 Visitor Guide will highlight tourist bureau members and will be in circulation for the next two years,” Van Horn said. “There is still time to join and get a free complimentary listing as well as low-cost advertising opportunities.”
ICTB is offering question and answer sessions for those interested in learning more about the Hotel Tax Grant Assistance Program. Call the tourist bureau office at (724) 463-7505 or email info@VisitIndianaCountyPA.org for more information or to RSVP to attend one of these sessions.
Van Horn concluded the tourism report by discussing the America 250 celebration coming up in 2026. America 250 is a nationwide initiative, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. The Indiana County Commissioners recently passed a resolution to establish the America250PA Indiana County Commission aligning with Pennsylvania’s efforts in this historic initiative.
Van Horn explained that the Center for Economic Operations affiliates will be serving as the Advisory Committee for the county commission and shared that Indiana County Tourist Bureau’s executive director, Laura Herrington, has been appointed as chairperson. Plans are in the beginning stages and those who are interested in becoming involved can contact Herrington at the tourist bureau office for more information.
The America250PA Indiana County initiative will be a multi-year effort and plans will be shared as they develop. Local businesses and community organizations are encouraged to begin thinking about ways to integrate the America250PA theme when planning for activities, events and projects over the next several years. The commemoration culminates on July 4, 2026, and officially concludes in 2027. To learn more about Pennsylvania’s efforts, visit www.America250PA.org.
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn, of the Blairsville Community Development Authority, reported to the board that Blairsville’s 2023 Summer Music Series has all the bands booked for the Saturday evening time slots for summer 2023. Friends of the Blairsville Communities, a nonprofit organization, is working to enhance the music series with a “Spotlight on Businesses” throughout the series with “give-aways.” The Friends of the Blairsville Communities are also looking for sponsors for the music series in order to be able to finance enhancements to the amphitheater venue.
Gwinn also reported that on Jan. 12, while attending a strategic planning session for the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, it was discussed that there is an essential role outdoor recreation plays in the prosperity of Pennsylvania. At the meeting, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ latest data in 2020 was referenced stating that outdoor recreation contributed $12 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy.
Gwinn announced that she was grateful to the Indiana County Board of Commissioners who recently approved a $292,000 reimbursement agreement for the Blairsville Riverfront Trail Resurfacing Project, a 1.7-mile trail that follows the Conemaugh River in Blairsville Borough. Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks and Trails, said that the county is providing $24,000 for the design work costs. The improvements are planned to take place during this summer/fall of 2023.
Gwinn concluded her report by reporting that the commissioners also approved a resolution that would commit $638,382.48 in matching funds for construction and related costs for the proposed Route 22 Pedestrian-Bicyclist Bridge Project in Burrell Township, near the River Valley School Campus and the Park and Ride, in the area of the Route 119/Route 22 merger, which will be used to match $1.76 million multimodal transportation funding and additional funding in the amount of $764,808 from other state, local and private sources.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, informed the board that the township has remained in the road care and maintenance business, keeping snow and ice cleared from local transportation systems when the need arises.
Ross said that the township is set to mark out the project area for the Apache Drive stormwater system replacement project, one that’s being funded in part by Indiana County American Rescue Plan Act money. The township is grateful for the assistance and has made this a priority.
Ross also reported that the contractor on the Route 286 East sewage extension is mobilizing at the site with materials delivery expected soon and construction to begin imminently.
On the retail front, Ross announced that the Panera Bread building permit is still out there. Work on Aroma Joe’s is continuing. Indiana Regional Medical Center received conditional blessing for the 33,000-square-foot inpatient behavioral health center. He also reported that there has been some inquiry about property near ALDI. He also mentioned that while there had been no talk about the Rustic Lodge property for a couple of months, there are now rumors of some interest.
The township report continued with Ross stating that leadership on the governing boards has changed for 2023. Gail McCauley was named chairwoman of the board of supervisors, and Denny Roumm has been chosen chairman of the township planning commission.
Ross concluded his report with the news that there is new leadership at Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township and the staff there is making efforts to engender an image of inclusivity, encouraging all residents in the neighborhood, the township and Indiana Borough, to feel welcome to take part in all the programs and services offered there.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Coffee Talk, Tuesday at Chamber of Commerce offices
• Women’s Summit, March 2 at KCAC
• Excellence in Education Banquet, May 8 at KCAC
The chamber will meet next on Feb. 16 at the Indiana Country Club.