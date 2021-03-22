A state police fire marshal and Indiana Borough police searched early today for the cause of a fire that burned up the rear outside wall of Spaghetti Benders Restaurant along Philadelphia Street about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire forced tenants of a second-floor apartment and guests in an upper-level office to flee the building. One said that Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics examined him after he inhaled some smoke; another scraped his leg when he climbed through a window but didn’t need medical attention.
Indiana Fire Association Co. 4 Captain Jason Snyder, the officer in charge at the scene, said flames spread from the ground level to the roof of the building as the first fire trucks arrived.
“We had a little bit of the fire on the bottom end and by the time everybody got here we had it going up the whole side,” Snyder said. “But it seems like everything has been on the outside.”
The fire burned away the vinyl siding, scorched the brick facing of the structure and heavily damaged a wooden fire escape. Heavy smoke poured from the eaves at the back of the building and was seen coming from the roof the length of the structure. Firefighters equipped with air tanks searched inside for extensions of the flames.
In less than an hour, no more smoke was visible.
“There was not a whole lot of damage but some smoke inside,” Assistant Chief Ron Moreau said. “We’re looking for hot spots, opening some walls. And some cleanup. And we had a lot of manpower from Clymer and Homer City.”
Members of the Indiana County rapid-intervention team also responded.
Fire Chief Mike Empfield of the Indiana fire department said the fire officials only led them to a starting point outside a door to the kitchen.
Trooper Seth Helman, a fire marshal for Greensburg-based Troop A of the state police, said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He declined to speculate on how the fire began or comment on what he could rule out as possible causes.
Helman said his findings would be a supplement to an Indiana Borough police probe of the fire.
"IBPD continues to investigate the fire with assistance from the State Police Fire Marshall," borough police Chief Justin Schawl told the Gazette Monday morning. "We do not have a more significant investigative update at this time. As with most fire investigations, the investigation is lengthy regardless of ultimate cause.
Spaghetti Benders restaurant, which has expanded from its start 30 years ago into three side-by-side buildings in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, has a tavern under one roof and the dining room in the center. The fire was concentrated at the back of the kitchen section of the operation.
Owner Tony DeLoreto said Sunday night, before inspecting the entire building, that he expected to be closed at least today for assessment.
He was concerned most with possible loss of refrigerated inventory because the power was shut off; he said late in the evening that he had been assured that Penelec would work to restore service.
An office at the rear of the second floor has served as an informal political campaign boiler room for Indiana County Democrats.
There, Eric Barker, Brad Kapp and James Smith, all of Indiana, had gathered Sunday to study spring primary strategies.
“It sounded like somebody was climbing up the stairs or something, so James opened up the back door,” Barker said. “He saw the fire and said to get out. We climbed out that back window. … I called 911 from the roof.”
“We heard what seemed like scratching on the back door. Jamie thought it was weird, and I called out ‘Hello?’ because I thought somebody might have come up … to talk to us,” Kapp said. “He opened that back door and nope — it was just fire. So, we slammed that door shut.”
Indiana Borough police directed the men to climb through another window into the apartment and to exit the building by a stairway at the front of the building.
Some of the tenants were identified as Kyle Mudrie and Andre Reis.
There was no immediate estimate of the damage. DeLoreto said the business is insured.