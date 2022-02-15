On Sunday, the president of the IUP College Democrats declared his candidacy for state representative of the 62nd district.
Brian Doyle currently faces no primary challenger in the general election on May 17 and will face Jim Struzzi in the general election on Nov. 8, according to a news release issued by his campaign.
“Brian is a different kind of Democrat who was motivated to run for office after seeing staff layoffs at IUP, and witnessing first hand the quality of life for working people in the county plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the news release.
“Before deciding to run for office, Brian spent his time pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history, organizing clothing drives with the Indiana County Young Democrats, and worked with people struggling with physical and mental disabilities during the summer.”
The release said Doyle is running to:
• Provide free health care to all in Indiana County
• Shift the tax burden off working families
• Raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour
• Institute a State Jobs Program for all unemployed people and those graduating from trade school to guarantee good paying union jobs to those who need them the most
• Legalize marijuana to bring money to local businesses and hardworking farmers
• Combat corruption by implementing strict regulations on big business lobbyists
“Brian believes that in an age of unemployment and record inflation, working people need someone that is willing to stand up to greedy corporations, banks, and politicians that force small businesses to close their doors, instead of reelecting politicians that have their pockets lined by greedy elites,” according to the release.
More information can be found on Facebook and Instagram at briandoylecam paign or on Twitter at Brian Doylefor62.