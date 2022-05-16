Ninety-three people gathered Saturday afternoon in downtown Indiana to protest the apparent decision of a majority of U.S. Supreme Court members to overturn the nearly-half-century-old Roe v. Wade ruling.
The gathering included a march past the Indiana County Court House and Indiana Free Library, before returning to IRMC Park along North Seventh Street.
Organizers said Saturday’s event was affiliated with the group Bans Off Our Bodies, which was holding such rallies and marches nationwide, and was sponsored locally by the Indiana County Democratic Committee.
The Rev. Elizabeth Mount of the First Unitarian Universalist Church said the high court is taking away citizens’ fundamental rights with the decision, which was leaked to the Washington, D.C., online publication Politico and has not yet been made official.
Indiana County Democratic Chair Ann Rea said people have the right to determine what happens to their own body, that every person has a heart that loves, and that, fundamentally, needs to have a choice.