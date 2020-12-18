Dr. Ralph May, of Indiana, was the man of the hour Wednesday at the year-ending business meeting of the Indiana County board of commissioners.
Usually, a person’s credentials appear with his name in the lead of a good news story. For May, it probably isn’t necessary.
Choose a role May has served in the Indiana community: practically synonymous with Community Guidance Center, dating to the days when it was known as Indiana County Guidance Center, he was the chief clinical officer there until Oct. 2.
May, a doctor of psychology, is on the county’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee.
He’s a key member of the Indiana County Suicide Task Force, the co-chairman for the last seven years.
May directs the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, where he counsels as much as teaches police officers, paramedics, firefighters and other first-responders on how to deal with the worst that a mind could endure.
He has put countless hours into mental health and suicide prevention presentations at the state, regional and community level.
May also is active with the new Veterans Treatment Court program in the county court.
If you’ve ever visited the annual book sale at St. Thomas More church, he may have waved you to a parking space as a volunteer on the event committee.
The commissioners hailed May’s service to Indiana with a proclamation that just adds to his list of accolades. He was voted a Civic Leader of the Year in 2018, the Indiana Health Care Worker of the Year for 2007 and earned a lifetime achievement award from the Pennsylvania Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association.
“He has led (the suicide task force) in decreasing the stigma associated with mental illness, and he has encouraged people to seek life-saving help,” the proclamation states — or understates. “Dr. May believes strongly that each member of our community is valued and irreplaceable.”
As awkwardly as the Zoom online meeting app allows it, those taking part saluted May with their version of a standing ovation in appreciation for his 33 years of service in Indiana.
Bonni Dunlap, a former executive director of the Indiana County Department of Human Services and a leader on the Health and Human Services panel, joined the commissioners for a gift presentation at the commissioners’ hearing room in the county courthouse.
May said he appreciated the recognition.
“Although I have officially retired from my position as chief clinical officer at Community Guidance Center, I cannot in good conscience step away from my responsibilities,” May said. “So my role continues to be on the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team. I’ll continue on the suicide task force."
He left a mandate for contending with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a time of great challenge for us, from the mental health perspective — and many perspectives: health, safety, public welfare ... so it’s very important that we continue to support our community," May said. "I’ve been here in Indiana County for 40 years, and I’ve been very impressed that Indiana County residents pull together. … We have to get information out; we have to make people truly understand what we’re going through right now as a community.
“We have a team of people that are very much about the residents of this community. We may disagree on some things, but we don’t disagree on the well-being of the people who live here. So I am going to continue to serve … and my role here will continue to be to facilitate the mental health needs of this county and our response” not only for the duration of the pandemic but afterward when the frontline medical community will carry heavy baggage from how they contend with COVID-19, May said.
There was friendly quibbling over whether May should be called semi-retired. There was no doubt that May wouldn’t immediately be riding off into the sunset.