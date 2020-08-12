Yellow Creek State Park will offer a “Dragonflies by Binoculars” program on Friday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Are you curious about dragonflies? Do you enjoy kayaking? Bring your own kayak and join us for a kayak tour to explore dragonflies on the lake. You must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket. Bring water and binoculars.
The program may have some binoculars available to borrow.
Participants should have some previous kayak experience.
Meet at North Shore Boat Launch. Registration is required, and additional rules apply.