CLYMER — What was thought last month to be an isolated subsidence problem leading to the collapse of a sidewalk along Route 403 at Gerry Street has been found to be a much more serious failure of an underground drainage system, Clymer Borough council was told Tuesday.
At a brief meeting of the town council, consulting engineer John Emerson, of Gibson-Thomas Engineers, said a closer inspection of the drain pipe below the sidewalk shows break-up requiring fill replacement of the pipe that carries runoff from the base of a hillside above Dixon Street, under the side yard of Tonya Long’s residence, under the highway and down a second hill to a small waterway where the drainage runs off.
Emerson told council that Long and her family believe the drainage problem has compromised the foundation of their house. An engineering study hasn’t confirmed that.
“The pipe needs to be replaced from top to bottom,” Emerson said.
He asked representatives of Ray Winters Construction, who are working daily on construction of memorial park between Sherman Street and Two Lick Creek, to offer an estimate on the project.
In April, Emerson cautioned council that an urgently-needed repair after the sidewalk dropped six to eight inches would probably cost more than $20,000.
“I’ll ask our staff to declare this an emergency project,” Emerson said. “You may need to use your liquid fuels money for this.”
PennDOT couldn’t be counted on for help, although Route 403 is a state highway and further failure of the drain pipe would put the road at risk of collapsing into a sinkhole, Emerson said.
The state is responsible only for the road on the surface of the ground.
“We will also try to apply for some of the stimulus money that the county is receiving,” Emerson advised.
At the corner of Route 403 and Gerry Street, Long showed the gravel path along the pavement where Clymer Borough crews installed a wide corrugated vinyl pipe after an early 2018 flood that eroded part of her yard. On her driveway, Long said, was a cement cap placed to cover a sinkhole.
Long showed cellphone photos of Gerry Street covered with rushing brown, muddy water that came from the hillside.
She said a crack has developed between the main structure of the house and a rear addition, and said that the concrete walls flanking a stairway to the cellar door are now leaning into the stairway.
“It’s bad news, all right,” Long said.
At their session, council agreed to wait for Emerson’s next report on the costs and possible funding to replace the pipeline.
In other business, council:
• Learned from Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel that Clymer was awarded an additional $100,000 Keystone Communities grant through the efforts of state Sen. Joe Pittman to help complete the funding of the memorial park construction project.
Earlier in the spring, the shortfall of anticipated funding prompted Clymer to work with Winters Construction to pare down the scope of the park project.
“Now everything is within our budget. It’s full speed ahead,” Schrenkel said.
• Adopted a resolution to adopt National Incident Management System standards committing the borough to follow Department of Homeland Security approaches for handling “domestic incidents, regardless of cause, size or complexity” together with local, state and federal response systems.
The resolution is an annual requirement for the borough to remain eligible for reimbursement of expenses connected with training, response and recovery from emergencies or disasters.
• Adopted a policy of paying police officers time-and-a-half for overtime duties on special details or task forces, such as sobriety checkpoints with the county DUI Task Force, narcotics enforcement with the county Drug Task Force, aggressive driving enforcement campaigns and seat belt compliance checks.
• Urged residents to take part in a Dance2Fit fundraising dance-a-thon type event from 10 to 11 a.m. May 29 at the Sherman Street Park pavilion. Labeled a high-intensity group workout program, Dance2Fit participants are asked to donate $10 to take part and to give $10 more for a commemorative T-shirt. Proceeds of the event would be contributed in part to the memorial park project.
Those interested should contact Alicia Haggerty of Tanoma Road.