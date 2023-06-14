penndot-logo.jpg
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in White Township-based District 10 is alerting motorists to two locations of upcoming night work — one scheduled tonight — with lane restrictions on South Seventh and North Fourth streets in White Township and Indiana Borough.

From 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Thursday, PennDOT said, motorists should be alert to lane restrictions for drainage repairs along South Seventh from the intersection of South Seventh and Wayne Avenue to South Seventh and Philadelphia streets.