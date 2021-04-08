Years from now when Indiana’s graduates turn back the pages in their yearbooks, they’re going to share what surely will be emotional memories of those days gone by. Flashbacks to their prom dates, their sports teams, their class plays and musicals.
Although they have no yearbook of their own, Indiana Area Junior High students will remember back on the days of 2021 and their special spring musical.
Their show is called “Yearbook Reflections,” it’s scheduled for this weekend, and it’s a tale of some school students who turn back the pages of their yearbooks and reminisce about their eventful year: prom dates, sports teams … you get the picture.
It’s a classic case of art imitating life imitating art.
For “Reflections,” the lead characters are present-day students who relive poignant moments of the past school year when they take a sneak peek at their freshly printed yearbooks. The vignettes, indeed, touch on all phases of school life that make for long-lasting memories, ranging from academic challenges, sports highlights, contending with cliques and the social pressures of getting a date for the prom.
For a second year, pandemic restrictions prevented the drama students and their adviser, Robyn Bailey-Orchard, from holding auditions and rehearsals night after night for months and from taking the stage for a weekend of productions before an appreciative crowd in the school auditorium.
But instead of reliving the series of frustrating unfulfilled postponements of the planned 2020 musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” and its disappointing cancellation, the cast, crew and teachers turned to technology to hold socially distanced tryouts and practices and generated a video production of “Yearbook Reflections” for presentation to an online audience.
“First it was ‘just two weeks — we’ll reschedule,’” Orchard said. “Then it was ‘we’ll do it in May!’ Okaaaay.”
Later the plan was to perform “Fiddler” this year with the 2020 cast coming back, but by December, Orchard said, conditions still were prohibitive.
That led Orchard to select a play from a publisher that specialized in works that are easily adaptable to the screen.
What followed was an on-the-fly conversion of the drama club’s traditional production sequence.
Vocal Director Jason Rummel posted the music for the performers to download and learn much as they have done with virtual learning since the start of the pandemic.
“We had numbers with up to 20 kids singing at a time but none of them actually sang together,” Rummel said. “There was a microphone, a music stand with their music and a set of headphones.
“They sang their parts and it was just like how they do it in the recording industry, only in a smaller setting.”
A music practice room was converted into a vocal recording studio, where students sang their parts in isolation, one by one, connected by headsets with Rummel at the controls.
“Then he mixed all the tracks together — it was really cool,” Orchard said.
“Then we took a storage room and converted that into our studio. The drama club bought the lighting equipment, the sound equipment, an external hard drive — gigantic for storage — and a green screen. God bless Mr. (Zachery) Karcher. He subscribed to Adobe Suite and he basically taught himself film editing.”
Karcher, the junior high marching band director, turned videographer for the production.
As the students sang their parts by themselves, to abide by school district social distancing guidelines, they acted their parts alone in front of the green screen, a technique that allowed each student’s performance to be cut and pasted onto actual images of the gym, the library, the hallways and other parts of the school.
“The kids came after school and sat 6 feet apart in their masks in the hallway. If there were four people in the scene, we would do it four times,” Orchard said.
With verbal coaching from Orchard and other performers outside the room, audible to each actor but not loud enough to be picked up by the microphone, each recited dialogue allowing time for other characters’ lines to fit in with their own.
“Whoever went last had the advantage of having practiced the scene four times,” Orchard said.
The kids appear without masks in the scenes where their parts were edited together.
For larger production numbers, the students did their songs and dances together on stage, but masked and distanced. The video was recorded from the balcony, giving viewers the same look that they would experience from seats in the auditorium.
In a scene with two kids dancing at the prom, both wore masks for brief passages that couldn’t have effectively been recorded and patched together.
But for other close-contact scenes for students and adults, two cast members’ parents were cast in roles with their children. Orchard said that enabled them to perform on camera without masks or distancing because they were from the same households.
Student Sam Knepper and his dad, Ryan Knepper, acted as son and father in a scene where Sam’s character, a basketball player, has the chance to win the state championship game.
And Maizie Baunoch’s mother, Dina Baunoch, played the mom of Maizie, portraying a student being interviewed by a member of the yearbook staff.
Longer scenes portrayed the memory-making facets of school life.
By way of introduction, each member of the company appeared on screen reciting the personal reflections that appear with their characters’ profiles in the yearbook: the clubs and sports they participated in, their future plans and inspirational quotes they followed for guidance in life. As one student recites the wisdom of Helen Keller, cast member Leannah Hill translates the words into American Sign Language in the performance.
Student performers gathered Tuesday with Orchard and aides Amy Kukula and Taylor Juszynski to reflect on the first-of-its kind of digital production at the junior high.
They talked about the family atmosphere that developed among the company despite their separation through the district’s hybrid mix of in-person and stay-at-home learning. Many came in for rehearsals and recordings after spending their days taking classes by remote.
They rolled a big-screen monitor onto the junior high stage for their first look at the final product, and were told that it would be shown Wednesday for the student body.
For a photo op, the cast members posed for a feature of the musical that the video version just couldn’t duplicate — the curtain call.
The community will be welcomed to the show his weekend, from the comfort of their homes.
Just like any school musical production of any other year, you have to pay to get in.
The video version of “Yearbook Reflections” will be webcast through the BookTix.com online platform, which issues unique user codes for viewers who pay $5 for their tickets. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Viewers may log on at ijsdrama.booktix.com.
Bring your own popcorn.