Derry Borough Municipal Authority issued a drinking water advisory Monday for customers in that borough and portions of neighboring Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
A water pressure problem in that system is causing the authority to advise customers to boil their water before using it.
On Sunday, according to an authority posting on its website, “we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a water break on our main pump line. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.”
It said many residents did not have water service or experienced low water pressure due to the break on the authority’s main pump line at the intersection of East Second Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
It is advising customers throughout the borough as well as in various neighborhoods of Derry Township to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water.
“You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice,” the authority advised on its website. “Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.”
The authority suggested checking general guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791. It said it would notify customers when all corrective actions have been completed and residents no longer need to boil their water.